INX Media case: Production warrant issued against Peter by CBI court in Delhi

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:33 IST

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi has issued a production warrant against Peter Mukerjea in connection with the INX Media case.

Mukerjea, who co-founded INX Media with his former wife Indrani, has been named as an accused in the case.

CBI had approached the special court in Mumbai, which is hearing the Sheena Bora murder case, to get approval for his attendance in the Delhi court for the hearing.

Mukerjea, who is one of the accused in the Sheena Bora case, is currently lodged at Arthur Road prison.

He expressed reluctance to attend the hearing in Delhi, citing the cold climate in the capital.

He pleaded with the court for the procedure to be completed through video conferencing.

The court, however, denied his request, observing that he needed to comply with the process.

“You cannot refuse to go to the court just because the climate doesn’t suit you,” the court observed.

Mukerjea will be taken to Delhi on December 17 to attend the INX Media case hearing.