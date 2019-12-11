e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

INX Media case: Production warrant issued against Peter by CBI court in Delhi

mumbai Updated: Dec 11, 2019 00:33 IST
Charul Shah
Charul Shah
Hindustantimes
         

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Delhi has issued a production warrant against Peter Mukerjea in connection with the INX Media case.

Mukerjea, who co-founded INX Media with his former wife Indrani, has been named as an accused in the case.

CBI had approached the special court in Mumbai, which is hearing the Sheena Bora murder case, to get approval for his attendance in the Delhi court for the hearing.

Mukerjea, who is one of the accused in the Sheena Bora case, is currently lodged at Arthur Road prison.

He expressed reluctance to attend the hearing in Delhi, citing the cold climate in the capital.

He pleaded with the court for the procedure to be completed through video conferencing.

The court, however, denied his request, observing that he needed to comply with the process.

“You cannot refuse to go to the court just because the climate doesn’t suit you,” the court observed.

Mukerjea will be taken to Delhi on December 17 to attend the INX Media case hearing.

top news
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Bengal govt curtails Governor’s powers as chancellor of state universities
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
Why hang us, asks Delhi gang-rape convict; cites Vedas, Puranas and Gandhi
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
‘Bhangra politics’: Asaduddin Owaisi’s dart at Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
Upset with few party leaders, BJP’s Eknath Khadse meets Uddhav Thackeray
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
3rd T20I Ind Predicted XI - Kohli needs to make crucial changes in decider
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
Ram Rajya in Kashmir, taunts Congress in the Lok Sabha. Amit Shah responds
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
A mysterious Indian-origin tycoon behind a bid to save India’s Yes Bank
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India moving from ‘Make in India’ to ‘Rape in India’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillAmit ShahSara Ali KhanDabangg 3Chhapaak trailerNIOS ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Rohit SharmaHuman Rights Day 2019EPF contributions

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News