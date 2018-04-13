Maharashtra government suspends no-confidence motion against Panvel civic chief

The state government on Thursday issued an order suspending the no-confidence motion passed against municipal commissioner Sudhakar Shinde in the Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The order, which praises the work done by Shinde in Panvel, has been issued by the urban development department, which is headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It has come as a major blow to the local BJP leaders who have been pressing for his transfer. Sudhakar Shinde has refused to comment on the government order.

On March 26, the BJP-led PCMC general body had passed the resolution amidst protest by the opposition parties. The order had been passed with the support of 50 members, while 22 opposed to it, said Mayor Kavita Chautmal. BJP has a strength of 51. The house has 78 members, of which four do not have voting rights.

Shinde had submitted his statements on April 7.

The no-confidence motion is not in the larger public interest and hence the government has the right to suspend it, said the state. The order also commends Shinde for his work. It states that prima facie, it has been found that the commissioner has performed his duty well, with regard to preventing corruption and financial losses within the civic body.

The order states that if those concerned have anything to say to the government regarding the issue, they should do so within 30 days of the order being issued.

A political observer said, “As per the norms, the PCMC mayor can submit the corporators’ say to the government within 30 days, but this is a mere formality.”

PCMC house leader Paresh Thakur, the son of former MP Ramseth Thakur and brother of MLA Prashant Thakur, said, “We will contact the urban development department and understand on what basis the suspension order has been issued. We will also look into what the commissioner said in his submission. Once we are clear on these issues, we will take further steps as per the norms.”

Pritam Mhatre, leader of opposition in PCMC, said, “The government has taken note of the excellent work done by the commissioner. The ruling party is acting against the chief minister of their own party, which is shocking.”