Mumbai doctor’s suicide: Crime branch seeks custody of 3 doctors

The Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday approached the Bombay high court (HC) seeking custody of the three doctors from the civic-run BYL Nair Hospital who allegedly abetted the suicide of Dr Payal Tadvi.

Public prosecutor Deepak Thakare confirmed the has been filed before the HC and will come up for hearing Thursday.

In its plea, the crime branch has said that it was not able to interrogate the arrested trio as they did not get custody of the accused. One of the issues to ascertain is whether the deceased left a suicide note, said the crime branch.

“The case mostly rests on the statements of Payal’s relatives, her friends and colleagues working at the hospital or those who shared the hostel room with her. It is of importance to the investigation that we get the custody of the three doctors to ensure there are no loopholes left in the case,” said a senior crime branch officer, requesting anonymity.

Dr Tadvi committed suicide on May 22. On the basis of a complaint lodged by her mother Abeda, Agripada police has registered a case against Dr Hema Ahuja, Dr Bhakti Mehare and Dr Ankita Khandelwal under section 306 (abetment for suicide) of the Indian penal code (IPC), sections of the SC/ST Atrocities Act, Anti-Ragging Act and Information Technology Act, 2000, and had arrested them. The chief minister transferred the case to the crime branch on May 30 and on May 31, the accused were sent to judicial custody by the sessions court.

First Published: Jun 05, 2019 00:16 IST