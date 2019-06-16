Roofless Thane station adds to commuters’ woes this monsoon

The brief showers on Friday night exposed the ill-maintained infrastructure at Thane railway station as commuters got drenched waiting for their train.

Trains were delayed because of a glitch at Mulund and Thane railway station’s platforms were packed with commuters, especially those going to Kalyan.

“We were frustrated that trains were delayed. And, the leaking roof of the station added to our ordeal. Commuters who were waiting for a long time started complaining about the poor facilities,” Shabri Naik, 28, who travels from Badlapur to Thane every day.

The worse spot was platform number 2, near the women’s compartment. Water gushed down like a waterfall and commuters started tweeting about it and posting photos and videos on the social media.

“There is no roof over some stretches of the platform. Commuters were jostling for space and had to stand with open umbrellas, leading to more inconvenience and chaos-like situation,” said Komal Dave, 30, a commuter.

Railway officials said the work to replace roofs is on.

“We have completed almost 80 per cent of the repair work and replacing roofs wherever needed. The work will be completed this week. The roof over platform number 2 towards Kalyan will be covered by June-end,” said a senior official from Thane railway station.

Till then, commuters will have to bear the brunt. The situation will worsen if there is a downpour.

Commuters fear that rains will bring in more problems.

“Facilities such as elevators, escalators, WiFi at the station have been introduced by the Central Railway, but we need basic infrastructure. Railways should have repaired the roof before rains started,” said Nishant Date, 40, who travels from Ghatkopar to Thane daily.

Thane station sees 10 lakh commuters a day. It is also a halt for long-distance trains.

“It’s been more than a year since the work is going on, yet the authorities have not completed the work. A brief spell of rain has led to chaos. What will happen after monsoon arrives? Peak-hour travelling is an ordeal anyway. This shows that railways is not prepared to deal with monsoon problems,” said Divya Acharya, 29, a commuter who regularly travels from Dombivli to Thane.

On Friday when the delay in services showed the unpreparedness of the railways, commuters had no choice but to wait for the train.

Those who alighted at Thane station had more problems as there were fewer autorickshaws plying. The crowd which spilled outside had to wait for transport.

“On Friday, trains were running around 30 minutes late. The hassled commuters faced more problems as there were hardly any autorickshaws around. If these issues are not addressed, monsoon will be a difficult time for us,” said Gauri Deshmukh, 42, a Thane resident.

