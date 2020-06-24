e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shops in Mumbai’s municipal markets to open on odd-even basis

Shops in Mumbai’s municipal markets to open on odd-even basis

“Traders, vendors and customers will be required to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while operating their establishments on both sides of these markets alternately on odd even basis,” the BMC stated.

mumbai Updated: Jun 24, 2020 21:34 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Jasra Afreen
Mumbai
A man sits outside a closed wholesale market in Mumbai, India.
A man sits outside a closed wholesale market in Mumbai, India. (AP)
         

After remaining shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, shops in municipal markets of Mumbai will now be allowed to operate on odd even basis, a civic official said on Wednesday.

The city has over 200 municipal markets including 16 private markets.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said shopkeepers will have to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Traders, vendors and customers will be required to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines while operating their establishments on both sides of these markets alternately on odd-even basis,” the BMC stated.

Shopkeepers have assured to arrange for masks, gloves, sanitisers and check body temperature of each person and even hire private security guards for crowd control if required, the circular stated.However, hotels and eateries inside these markets will continue to remain shut and only two people will be allowed to work in each shop, it was stated.

As per the release, assistant municipal commissioners will take a call on whether to open municipal markets in the containment zones of their wards.All establishments, barring shops selling essential commodities, have remained shut since the lockdown came into force on March 22.

tags
top news
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
‘Safe haven’: US report punches holes in Imran Khan’s track record against terrorists
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
China finally admits casualties in Galwan clash, claims ‘numbers not very high’
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
At 4-hr long India-China border talks, focus on de-escalation and disengagement
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
BJP leader says Sharad Pawar is like coronavirus, Fadnavis reprimands him
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
8 lakh man-days of employment for migrants over 125 days, says railways
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
Income Tax Return deadline for FY 2018-19 extended by a month till July 31
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
MS Dhoni’s 5 bold decisions which stunned everyone but won India matches
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
Getting passport to become easier: Watch minister Jaishankar’s announcement
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In