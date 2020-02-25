Truck knocks down three; two dead

mumbai

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 23:49 IST

A dumper driver was arrested by NM Joshi Marg police for speeding and rash driving after he knocked down three people in front of Bavla Masjid in Lower Parel on Monday.

The three injured were taken to Nair hospital, where two of them succumbed to their injuries. The third person is in a critical condition and is being treated at the hospital.

According to the police, the dumper driver was speeding on the narrow road when he rammed his dumper into three people around 11.20pm. Two victims, identified as Sanjay Sakaram Pawar, 59; and Pratap Rao More, 50, succumbed to their injuries. The third person, who is yet to be identified, is currently undergoing treatment.

The police said locals who gathered at the spot caught the dumper driver, Rajesh Kumar Chavan, 24, and handed him over to the police.

A case has been registered under sections 304(A) and 279 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, said Pandit Thorat, senior inspector, NM Joshi Marg police station.