Woman falls off train; teen found dead on tracks on Mumbai’s central railway line

Two separate accidents on Thursday killed one woman and injured another on the central line of the Mumbai suburban railway.

In the first incident, the patrolling staff of the railway police force (RPF) discovered the body of a 17-year-old girl on the railway tracks near Vidyavihar station at 11am.

The victim, Jyoti Munnalal Verma, is a student of Somaiya College and was hit by a Thane-bound train while crossing the tracks, said Kurla government railway police (GRP) officers. After the RPF informed the GRP, she was rushed to Rajwadi hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. “We have registered a case of accidental death. We are trying to track the driver of the train to record his statement, as he is the only eye-witness in the accident,” said a GRP officer.

Just an hour before Verma’s body was discovered, another woman was found injured by the Dadar GRP and RPF officers, between Sion-Matunga railway stations. According to the Dadar GRP officers, a passenger named Tara approached them at 10am and informed them about a woman who had fallen off the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) train between Sion and Matunga stations.

The constable, Kiran Joy, rushed to the spot and found a woman’s purse on the track. She followed the tracks and found the woman – Tejasri Sriram Vaidya, 23 – lying near the drain adjacent to the tracks. Joy called for help and rushed the woman to the Sion Hospital, where she is in an unconscious state.

According to the commuters travelling with her, Vaidya felt giddy while standing on the footboard and slipped and fell from the train,” said a police officer from Dadar GRP. The police are waiting for her to regain consciousness so they can record her statement.