Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ in parts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Gr Noida, ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad

noida

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:04 IST

The air quality plunged to ‘very poor’ category in parts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, according to a government agency.

There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air of the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

In Faridabad, the AQI was recorded at 365 at the station in Sector 11 followed by 316 at New Industrial Town, 278 at Sector 30 and 271 at Sector 16A, according to the CPCB data at 8 pm.

In Gurugram, an AQI of 331 was recorded at the station in Sector 151 followed by 238 at Vikas Sadan and 228 at the Teri Gram, while there was insufficient data from the station at NISE Gwal Pahari.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Noida, the AQI of 277 was measured at Sector 116, 264 at Sector 62 and 249 at Sector 1, while the station at Sector 125 showed “insufficient” data for the last 24 hours.

In Greater Noida, an AQI of 340 was recorded in Knowledge Park V while it was 246 in Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB figures.

Adjoining district Ghaziabad’s Loni had an AQI of 297 at 8 pm followed by 270 at Indirapuram and 268 at Sanjay Nagar and 191 at Vasundhara, it showed. The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.