e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ in parts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Gr Noida, ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad

Air quality plunges to ‘very poor’ in parts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Gr Noida, ‘poor’ in Ghaziabad

There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air of the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

noida Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 22:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Noida
The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.
The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.(Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
         

The air quality plunged to ‘very poor’ category in parts of Faridabad, Gurugram, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Ghaziabad in the National Capital Region on Wednesday, according to a government agency.

There was concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants in the air of the four immediate neighbouring districts of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the index, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

In Faridabad, the AQI was recorded at 365 at the station in Sector 11 followed by 316 at New Industrial Town, 278 at Sector 30 and 271 at Sector 16A, according to the CPCB data at 8 pm.

In Gurugram, an AQI of 331 was recorded at the station in Sector 151 followed by 238 at Vikas Sadan and 228 at the Teri Gram, while there was insufficient data from the station at NISE Gwal Pahari.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar’s Noida, the AQI of 277 was measured at Sector 116, 264 at Sector 62 and 249 at Sector 1, while the station at Sector 125 showed “insufficient” data for the last 24 hours.

In Greater Noida, an AQI of 340 was recorded in Knowledge Park V while it was 246 in Knowledge Park III, according to the CPCB figures.

Adjoining district Ghaziabad’s Loni had an AQI of 297 at 8 pm followed by 270 at Indirapuram and 268 at Sanjay Nagar and 191 at Vasundhara, it showed. The worsening of the air quality comes even as the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) from October 15 to check air pollution, which spikes around this time of the year.

tags
top news
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
IPL highlights: RCB thrash KKR by 8 wickets to rise to 2nd spot
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
‘So much work to do’: How Joe Biden is planning for transition
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Kangana Ranaut reacts to summons by Mumbai Police: ‘Will be there soon’
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
Will Pak Army ‘sacrifice’ Imran Khan amid Opposition protests? Pak scribes comment
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In