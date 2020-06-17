Fire breaks out at auto parts godown in Greater Noida, fire fighting ops underway
No casualties have been reported so far in the fire that broke out at a godown in Greater Noida.noida Updated: Jun 17, 2020 07:46 IST
A fire broke out at godown of an auto parts company in Greater Noida early Wednesday, reported news agency ANI.
Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.
No casualties have been reported.
Further details are awaited.
