Western disturbance may bring thunder, light rain March 19: IMD

noida Updated: Mar 18, 2020 23:58 IST
With another western disturbance approaching the region, the meteorological department has predicted thunder for Thursday evening, followed by light rains and hail storm on the following days. The mercury will, however, keep spiking, following on from Wednesday, when the maximum temperature rose by almost two degrees from Tuesday.

The weather department has predicted that the maximum temperatures will rise to 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday, and 31 degrees Celsius by Friday.

Meanwhile, the air in Noida and its adjoining regions remained in the ‘moderate’ category for the seventh day in a row.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, but up by nearly two degrees from 27.8 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was 13.4 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, and down by a fraction from 13.6 degrees on Tuesday.

“The maximum and minimum temperature on Thursday will likely hover around 30 degrees and 14 degrees Celsius respectively. There will be thundery development towards the evening,” an official at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

“A western disturbance will approach on Friday, and will show its effect from evening that day with the onset of light rains. On Saturday, March 21, the weather model suggests very strong winds with average speeds of around 40kmph, along with hail,” the IMD official added.

IMD has predicted thundery development and rains for the next week as well, on the back of consecutive western disturbances.

Air quality in the region remained within the ‘moderate’ category, despite a slight deterioration, as compared to the previous day, in Ghaziabad and Greater Noida.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of Noida on Wednesday, on a scale of 0 to 500 was 137, against 140 a day earlier. Ghaziabad saw an AQI of 172, against 148 a day earlier. The AQI of Greater Noida was 171, against 154 a day earlier.

An AQI between 101 and 200 is considered ‘moderate’.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), the air quality is likely to deteriorate, but remain within ‘moderate’ category.

