UK to offer new resettlement pathways for refugees from India, 6 other countries

The United Kingdom has announced new legal routes for refugees, including Indians, to resettle in the country, with the first arrivals expected in autumn 2027. The program will initially cover seven countries, including India, Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan and Uganda, as part of the government's efforts to curb illegal migration through dangerous routes such as small-boat crossings across the English Channel. Indians can seek UK resettlement through new refugee work, study routes. (Pexel)

Home Office Minister for Border Security and Asylum Anna Turley announced the new routes in the House of Commons on Thursday, saying the program would provide refugees with safer options to rebuild their lives in the UK.

Under the eligibility rules, applicants must be outside their country of nationality and must have been present and registered with the relevant authorities or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in one of the seven designated countries before October 1, 2026.

Also Read: US says most visa cancellations involved people no longer eligible to stay as Trump admin revokes over 300,000 visas

"The first arrivals through these routes are expected in autumn 2027. The new routes will enable refugees to come to the UK and provide them with an opportunity for a better life," Turley told MPs.

Three new routes for refugees The UK government plans to introduce three pathways: named community sponsorship, refugee work and refugee study routes.

The community sponsorship and study options will connect eligible refugees with universities, employers and community groups willing to support their resettlement. The refugee work route will provide another pathway for those seeking to build their lives in the UK through employment.

The government said the routes would operate through a controlled sponsorship system, with the number of arrivals determined by the capacity of communities and organizations to support refugees.

The initial number of arrivals through the new routes and the existing UK resettlement scheme is expected to be in the hundreds. This could increase to the low thousands as illegal migration levels fall, Turley said.

Also Read: US Diversity Visa lottery remains suspended as appeals court blocks reopening

Eligibility checks and sponsorship requirements The program will work in partnership with the UNHCR, which will assess refugees through established procedures. Applicants will also have to meet identity, security and eligibility requirements and secure suitable sponsorship arrangements before receiving refugee status.

The government has opened applications for organizations seeking accreditation as lead sponsors for the named community sponsorship and refugee study routes. Applications for the refugee work route are expected to open in spring 2027.

Organizations seeking accreditation must be registered UK charities or community interest companies operating in Britain. They will also need to demonstrate that they have the resources, policies, networks and capacity to support refugees.

All applicants will undergo biometric screening, criminality checks and health assessments before travelling to the UK. The Home Office will retain responsibility for security checks and final immigration decisions.