2 die in police custody in Bihar, CID probes

Two persons from East Champaran, accused of loot and murder and picked up for questioning by Sitamarhi police died in their custody on Wednesday, prompting the local administration to order a magisterial probe.

Family members of the victims, Mohammad Taslim and Mohammad Gurfan, both residents of Chakia, have alleged the two were picked up by Sitamarhi’s Runnisaidpur police and were detained at Dumra station, where they were tortured, leading to their death. They have demanded a high-level probe and a murder case against the policemen concerned.

As per norms of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the state government has also ordered a probe by its Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The local police said they were following all norms related to custodial deaths. The case papers and medical report have been submitted with the magistrate carrying out the probe and their bodies have been sent for autopsy. “The entire autopsy was video-graphed. The report would be handed over to the CID after we get the forensic report. We have informed their family members. Viscera have been preserved for further investigation,” said a senior officer carrying out the probe.

The victims’ family members have no idea when the two were picked up, but police said they were picked up Tuesday night.

Sitamarhi SP D Amarkesh said, “The two were picked up in connection with a loot and murder case on the basis of their criminal antecedents and specific inputs about their involvement in a crime we were probing. They had their food in the afternoon today and went for rest in the lock-up when suddenly they complained of uneasiness. Soon, their condition started deteriorating and we were left with no option than to rush them to a local hospital where they were declared brought dead.”

Sadar DSP Kumar Vir Dhirendra said that no sooner they were picked up, their relatives swarmed the Dumra police station.

“We did not stop them from meeting the duo. The inquiries and post-mortem report will bring out the truth,” he added.

A senior police official at the state police headquarters said, “If we find any slackness or highhandedness by the Sitamarhi police, necessary action would be taken against the erring officials and personnel.”

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 15:45 IST