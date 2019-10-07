e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019

34 special trains for Bihar, UP during festive season

These special trains will run between Delhi and cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

patna Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:48 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
34 special trains will be introduced keeping in view the festive season in October and November.
34 special trains will be introduced keeping in view the festive season in October and November.(HT image)
         

The Northern Railways on Monday said that nearly 34 special trains will be introduced keeping in view the festive season in October and November.

These special trains will run between Delhi and cities of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The special trains will run to and fro between New Delhi and Barauni, New Delhi and Muzaffarpur, New Delhi and Saharsa, New Delhi and Patna junction, New Delhi and Purnea Court, Anand Vihar and Katihar, Anand Vihar and Bhagalpur, Anand Vihar and Jogbani and New Delhi and Varanasi, Anand Vihar and Varanasi, Anand Vihar and Lucknow, New Delhi and Darbhanga, and Anand Vihar and Allahabad.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 23:48 IST

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Jammu and Kashmir tourist curbs to be lifted from Thursday
Oct 08, 2019 00:39 IST
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Trump says will ‘obliterate’ Turkey’s economy if it goes ‘off limits’ in Syria
Oct 07, 2019 23:30 IST
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Avoid firecrackers, says environment minister. Then throws in an option
Oct 07, 2019 21:34 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 08, 2019 01:39 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 08, 2019 04:03 IST
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
‘Have an urgent request’: Saina seeks help from External Affairs Ministry
Oct 07, 2019 23:22 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Patna News