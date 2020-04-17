e-paper
Home / Patna / Bihar allows eateries, restaurants along highways to operate from April 20

Bihar allows eateries, restaurants along highways to operate from April 20

Certain conditions will be imposed on opening the roadside eateries, restaurants and hotels, Transport Departments Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.

patna Updated: Apr 17, 2020 22:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Patna
People crowding at a vegetable market in violation of social distance at Agam Kuan near Shitla Mandir during lockdown against coronavirus, in Patna.
People crowding at a vegetable market in violation of social distance at Agam Kuan near Shitla Mandir during lockdown against coronavirus, in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

The Bihar government on Friday allowed the opening of eateries, restaurants and hotels along the highways in the state from April 20 in order to serve drivers and other transport workers of goods vehicles, officials said.

Certain conditions will be imposed on opening the roadside eateries, restaurants and hotels, Transport Departments Secretary Sanjay Kumar Agarwal said.

District Magistrates, Senior Superintendents of Police, Superintendents of Police have been informed about the decision that was taken after a meeting of the Crisis Management Group, he said.

The decision was taken so that those involved in transporting goods do not face any problem in getting food, he added.

Roadside eateries, located at least at a distance of 10 km from the district headquarters, will be allowed to function, Agarwal said, adding that the district administrations will decide where these joints will be allowed to operate.

Stating that social distancing and sanitation must be ensured at the outlets, he said that there will be no sitting arrangements and the workers will have to have food inside their vehicles.

Besides, patrolling will be done at these outlets to ensure that locals don’t misuse them and food inspectors will also carry out checks from time to time, he said.

Imran Khan is MIA on Saarc Covid-19 Fund; India spends $1.7 mn in a month
Imran Khan is MIA on Saarc Covid-19 Fund; India spends $1.7 mn in a month
'Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets': Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
When haircut query led to Twitter banter between KTR, his sister Kavitha
When haircut query led to Twitter banter between KTR, his sister Kavitha
'Have played 300 ODIs...': Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
'Even the best have little flaws': Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is 'world's fastest SUV'
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
