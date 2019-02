The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) has proposed to set up various committees at the state level to help bolster its prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The committees, party leaders said, would be ready before it takes up the selection of candidates.

Party insiders said AICC secretary in-charge of Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil, BPCC president Madan Mohan Jha and BPCC election campaign committee chairman Akhilesh Prasad Singh have recommended names of senior leaders to be appointed in various committees like the state election committee, manifesto committee and media committee.

“The list has been submitted to the AICC president for his consent. It may be announced soon,” said a senior BPCC leader.

Regarding the reports of fissures within the Grand Alliance, BPCC chief Madan Mohan Jha said it was firm and unbreakable. “There is no confusion among the allies over seats. Everything will be settled at the right time,” he said.

A senior AICC leader said serious deliberations over allocation of seats among the GA allies would start after the Congress working committee meeting slated to be held in Gujarat on February 28. “We hope the distribution of seats among the GA allies would be finalised in the first or second week of March in consultation with RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, RSLP chief Upendra Kushwaha, HAM-S president Jitan Ram Manjhi, LJD supremo Sharad Yadav and VIP head Mukesh Sanhi.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 09:10 IST