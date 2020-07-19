e-paper
Bihar govt 'doing nothing' to fight Covid-19, alleges Congress

Bihar govt ‘doing nothing’ to fight Covid-19, alleges Congress

“Nitish Kumar does not want to do anything. He wants to somehow remain in power and has nothing to do with public service,” Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said.

patna Updated: Jul 19, 2020 15:18 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Patna
Singh welcomed LJP President Chirag Paswan’s statement in which he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for sending a team in Bihar to assess the situation of Covid-19 in the state.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has alleged that Bihar government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is doing nothing to fight against Covid-19 in the state despite the cases rising rapidly.

Speaking to ANI Singh said, “The government is doing nothing to fight against corona. I want to say that people of Bihar totally dependent on God. Let me tell you that more people will die in Bihar in the coming days. Though infection is spreading in Bihar there is still less testing. More than 10 crore people live in the state and compare to other big states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, only 20 per cent Covid testing is being conducted in Bihar.”

“Nitish Kumar does not want to do anything. He wants to somehow remain in power and has nothing to do with public service,” the Congress leader said.

“I welcome what Chirag Paswan has said, he has presented the right picture while in government. I was the Health Minister there 20 years ago and I know the health structure there. Health facilities are the worst in the state. I do not want to demotivate those who are infected with Covid in Bihar. However, it is a fact that outside of Patna, there is no proper treatment facilities in Bihar except PMCH, NMCH and AIIMS Patna,” he said.

A three-member team from Central government’s Health Ministry arrived today in Bihar to access the ground situation of Covid-19 in the state.

