Home / Patna / RJD demands compensation for quarantine suicide victim’s family

RJD demands compensation for quarantine suicide victim’s family

The RJD leader, an MLA from Bahadurpur constituency, alleged that the incident had exposed the condition of government facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients, adding that it was the government's moral duty to pay compensation to the family of the deceased .

patna Updated: Apr 15, 2020 15:20 IST
Anirban Guha Roy
Anirban Guha Roy
Hindustan Times, Patna
A PMC worker is spraying disinfectants at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
A PMC worker is spraying disinfectants at Dak Bungalow crossing in Patna during nationwide lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus Pandemic. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) senior leader, Bhola Yadav, on Tuesday demanded that the state government grant Rs 50 lakh as compensation to family of one Binod Yadav, who committed suicide at a quarantine centre under Bahadurpur block in Darbhanga district on Monday.

Binod, a migrant labourer and a suspected case of coronavirus, was reportedly kept at the quarantine centre after returning from Delhi a few weeks back.

The RJD leader, an MLA from Bahadurpur constituency, alleged that the incident had exposed the condition of government facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients, adding that it was the government’s moral duty to pay compensation to the family of the deceased .

“ The government has announced Rs 50 lakh as compensation in case of death of Covid-19 patients and the same amount should be paid to Binod’s family,” the RJD leader said.

According to reports, Binod died around 3.30 pm on Monday after hanging himself from the ceiling. Preliminary investigation revealed that the 30-year-old was suffering from medical ailments and depression.

