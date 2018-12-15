Fashion designer Nidhi Yasha inspires young minds at St Joseph’s Convent alumni meet

Nidhi Yasha, an ex-student of St. Joseph’s Convent (SJC) High School, Patna, and now a well-acknowledged fashion designer, was back in town, visiting her alma mater, where she inspired young minds and relived childhood memories.

After finishing school in 1999, she never looked back. From being an excellent student at NIFT Delhi to being the founder and director of NY studio in Mumbai, Nidhi has bagged numerous awards, including the ITA award for best costume designing in TV series ‘Tenalirama’ and ‘Alladin’.

“Sleep with a dream and wake up with a purpose,” was her mantra as she spoke to students during an interactive session with them at the St. Joseph’s Convent High School.

Talking about her journey in school she said the values she imbibed in school helped her to fight all odds that came her way. “Character, dignity and pride is what you get in this institution,” she said singing paeans to her alma mater.

She also took questions from young and curious minds.

Asked by a girl how to handle society when it begins to question one when one chooses to do something different, Nidhi quipped, “Just ignore. You know and understand your dreams and if your parents understand you, you are not answerable to the society.”

When Kaushiki Kashyap, a student of class 11 (arts) shared her fears of reaching out to her parents and talking to them about her dreams, which were different from what her parents had planned for her. To this, Nidhi said, “You should always have dialogues with your parents. Be firm and polite in your approach. Your firmness will let them know about your resolve of what you want.”

Shristi Shikha of class 11 (arts) was overwhelmed. “It was a moment of pride for all of us that a Josephite has been successful in the glitzy world. I hope someday to get an opportunity to stand on the stage,” said Shristi who nurtures a dream of becoming a judicial magistrate.

Replying to Sanskriti Sai of class 11 (science) on her mantra to clear entrance exams, Nidhi said, “Solve question papers of previous years.”

Nidhi, who later also visited NIFT Patna, was modest in listing her achievements. “I don’t count my achievements but being able to be back to this prestigious institution, inside the glorious green gates and being able to identify with young and smart girls, getting an opportunity to motivate and inspire them is what I consider my greatest achievement,” she signed off.

Later, SJC principal, Sister Lucina, felicitated Nidhi as part of the school alumni celebrations.

