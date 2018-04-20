Photos: It’s April cool in North India
Apr 20, 2018 21:24 IST
A Kashmiri woman walks along with her children as it rains in Srinagar on Friday. The minimum temperature was 8.6 degrees Celsius in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)
People take a stroll during the wind storm and rain at Ridge on Friday evening, in Shimla on Friday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
The windy weather at Sukhna Lake gave this man a chance to take his sail boat out for a ride. (Keshav Singh/HT)
A Kashmiri man walks on a wooden footbridge as it rains in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Labourers covering wheat bags with plastic sheet as it was about to rain, at New Grain Market in Jalandhar. (Pardeep Pandit/HT )
