Pune extends warm welcome to warkaris on a rainy weekend

Puneites have geared up to welcome the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi processions, scheduled to enter the city on Saturday.

Wari is undertaken in the month of Aashaadh according to the Hindu calendar, which is around the months of June and July. Every year, lakhs of devotees walk along the route from Alandi to Pandharpur and Dehu to Pandharpur and offer their respects to Lord Vitthal.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi will leave from Alandi on Friday while Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi is expected to halt at the Vitthal temple in Akurdi on Friday night.

The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi will be welcomed by Mukta Tilak, Pune mayor at 11 am near Kalas tax office on Alandi road while the Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi will be welcomed at the Bopodi traffic signal at around 1 pm.

STAY CLEAR OF THESE ROADS TILL MONDAY With the palkhi processions set to enter the city on Saturday, the traffic department has made several provisions to ensure that the devotees can travel conveniently Traffic will be diverted or closed as per requirements till both palkhis reach at Nana peth on following roads: ◼ Old Pune-Mumbai highway

◼ Khadki to Bopodi chowk

◼ RTO to Engineering College chowk

◼ Dighi Magazine chowk to Alandi

◼ Vadmukhwadi to Alandi – Panjar Pol, Bhosari

◼ Kalas Phata to Alandi / Vishrantwadi chowk

◼ Mental Hospital corner to Alandi road junction

◼ Shadaval Baba dargah to Patil estate

◼ Chandrama chowk to Alandi road

◼ New Ambedkar Sethu to Chandrama chowk

◼ Khandoji baba chowk to Veer Chapekar chowk

◼ Shaniwar wada to SG Barve (Shivaji road)

◼ Holkar Bridge to Chandrama chowk and Sappras chowk

◼ Laxmi road

◼ Jungli Maharaj road

◼ Fergusson college road

◼ Shivaji road

◼ Nehru road PARKING OF VEHICLES ON THESE ROADS AND ADJOINING LANES UP TO 100 METRES FROM MAIN ROAD IS BANNED On Saturday, vehicles travelling towards Mumbai and Nashik to Ahmednagar will be diverted from Kedgaon, Nagar road, Chakan and Talegaon; SSSS while vehicles travelling from Saswad will have to use the Katraj bypass. Laxmi roadJungli Maharaj roadFergusson college roadShivaji roadNehru roadOn Saturday, vehicles travelling towards Mumbai and Nashik to Ahmednagar will be diverted from Kedgaon, Nagar road, Chakan and Talegaon; SSSS while vehicles travelling from Saswad will have to use the Katraj bypass. Graphics: HITESH MATHUR

Both the palkhis will then meet at Mumbai-Pune road near national bank for agriculture and rural development (Nabard) office, where they would be welcomed by the mayor, officials from the Pune municipal corporation (PMC) and other MLAs and MLCs, to the city at 3pm.

Thousands of devotees from the city are planning to give a grand welcome to the warkaris, with many people planning to distribute food items on the occasion.

The Pune municipal corporation too has made special arrangements to ensure that the palkhi procession goes smoothly.

Officials from PMC said, "All departments of PMC have been working relentlessly for providing warkaris with all necessary facilities. The provision for stay of warkaris has been done in various school while pandals have also been constructed at various places. Toilets, including bio toilets, have been erected at most locations and facilities for clean drinking water and 24*7 water supply will be made available for the devotees."

In the environment-friendly bio toilet system, anaerobic bacteria present in bio tanks convert faecal matter into water and gas. After disinfection, the grey water is discharged on the tracks and the gases are released. The liquid waste is removed from the pipes during regular cleaning.

The officials added that the health department of PMC has formed teams, which can help provide medical aid to devotees in need.

Suraj Mandhare, chief executive officer, zilla parishad, said, "Officials from the health department would be present along the palkhi route to provide medical aid to devotees. They will also be visiting the places where devotees will be staying, to provide any medical help."

After arriving in the city on Saturday, devotees from both the palkhis will be staying for a day in Pune on Sunday. Later, on Monday, both the palkhis will leave for Pandharpur.