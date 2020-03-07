Pune’s infrastructure sector gets Maha push

pune

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 15:34 IST

In a boost to infrastructure in Konkan and Pune, the state on Friday made allocations for a ‘marine highway’ in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts of Konkan, and outlays for expansion of the Pune Metro network and proposed construction of a 170-km ring road around Pune city. The state budget also proposed an economic corridor in Satara district. These projects are estimated to cost Rs24,157 crore.

Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and state finance minister, in his budget speech on Friday said that the government would allot more funds for the Pune Metro than what was provided in the past five years. The Pune Pimpri-Chinchwad Metro has seen an allocation of Rs 1,657 crore for 2020-21. Pawar is an MLA from Baramati constituency in Pune district; he is also the guardian minister of the district.

“In addition to the Man-Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route under Pune Metro, two new lines – Shivajinagar to Shevalevadi and Man to Pirangut – will be started. The Metro line from Vanaj to Ramwadi will be extended from Vanaj to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi. Also, the length of the line from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate will be increased, to extend it from Swargate to Katraj and from Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi,” he announced.

The new airports at Solapur and Pune will be constructed, while funds will be made available for construction of airports in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Akola and Amravati districts. The government has allocated Rs 78 crore for this scheme.

To decongest Pune, the state has proposed a ring road around Pune city to divert traffic coming from Nashik, Aurangabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Mumbai. “An expenditure of Rs 15,000 crore is expected [for the project], including land acquisition. The MSRDC will start work in the current year and the road will be completed in four years,” Pawar said.

The state also said it intends to develop an economic corridor in Satara district under the Bengaluru-Mumbai Economic Corridor (BMEC), on the lines of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor. “Sangli and Solapur districts will also benefit from it, besides Satara. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 4,000 crore,” the finance minister said.