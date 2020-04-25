Rain and thunder forecast for city: IMD

pune

The city will witness some more thundery activity and chance of rain in the next few days. The coming week will also see temperatures rising despite rain and thunder warnings.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic circulation and the trough wind discontinuity is near Vidarbha and its neighbourhood areas, while a fresh western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation is now over Afghanistan and neighbourhood and both systems are likely to move east- northeastwards causing likely rain and thunder activity in the days to come.

“On Saturday, the city witnessed a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius with minimum temperature at 22.8 degree Celsius with mainly clear sky. On April 26 the skies will remain clear with the maximum temperature at 38 degrees Celsius and minimum at 23 degrees Celsius. But, by April 27, there will be partly cloudy sky towards afternoon with gradual rise by 1 degree,” said an IMD official.

He further added that the weather will change to generally cloudy sky with very light rain, and likely thundery activity on April 29 with the temperature at 40 degrees Celsius and minimum at 23 degrees Celsius, similarly on the April 30 too the skies will be cloudy with very light to light rain and likely thundery activity, with temperatures at maximum at 39 degrees Celsius and minimum at 24 degrees Celsius.

Day temperatures were above normal in some parts of Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, costal Karnataka with the highest maximum temperature of 42.9 degree Celsius was reported at Akola (Vidarbha ).