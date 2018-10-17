Fewer stubble fires, Punjab’s air quality moderate this year

With less stubble-burning incidents reported this time as compared to the corresponding period last year, the air quality (AQI) in Punjab is hovering around moderate levels as of now.

As per the data recorded at the continuous ambient air-quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) across the state, Amritsar’s AQI level on Tuesday was 129, Jalandhar 132, Ludhiana 143, Mandi Gobindgarh 199, Patiala 160 and Khanna 121 micrograms/m3, all in the moderate bracket.

Also, the air quality in Bathinda and Ropar was found satisfactory with AQI level of 94 and 73 micrograms/m3. Last year, due to high number of stubble burning cases, the AQI level in Amritsar was recorded at 235, Ludhiana 251 and Mandi Gobindgarh 205, all in poor bracket.

The monitoring stations were not installed in other cities then.

Though the safe limit is 100 micrograms/m3, the air quality at moderate level can cause breathing discomfort to people with diseases of lungs and heart.

Till date, the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has recorded 894 cases of stubble burning against 2,200 cases during the corresponding period last year. A senior agriculture department official said there is nothing much to cheer about as the paddy harvesting is yet to gather pace and so will stubble burning.

“Harvesting got delayed across the state due to heavy rainfall just before the season began. Though the farmers are being sensitised about the ill-effects of stubble burning, the dearth of straw-management machinery is likely to force farmers to set paddy leftover ablaze,” an official said.

PPCB official spokesperson Charanjit Singh said, “We have alerted our field staff to keep tabs to bring down stubble-burning incidents with the help of the farming community.”

The PPCB has penalised 340 farmers in the state and imposed ₹9.9 lakh fine of which ₹3.27 lakh has been recovered as environmental compensation.

How AQI is measured

It measures particulate matter and four harmful gases that pollute the air, and converts the measured pollutant concentrations in the air to a number on a scale of 0 to 500.

0-50: Good: Minimal impact on health

51-100: Satisfactory: Minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people

101-200: Moderate: Breathing discomfort to people with diseases of lungs and heart

201-300: Poor: Breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure

301-400: Very Poor: Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure

401-500: Severe: Affects healthy people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases

First Published: Oct 17, 2018 09:28 IST