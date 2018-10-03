Punjab cabinet okays Ayushman Bharat scheme, extends it to 42 lakh families

The Punjab cabinet on Wednesday approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY) and extended it to cover more than 42 lakh families in the state, instead of the proposed 14.96 lakh, thereby fulfilling the Congress poll promise of providing universal health cover.

The cabinet, at a meeting chaired by chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, decided to set up a committee under the chief secretary, to work out financial modalities for implementation of the scheme at an estimated cost of more than Rs 300 crore.

The PMJAY proposes to cover 14.96 SECC families in the state. However, Capt Amarinder government has decided to extend the scheme to provide Rs 5 lakh insurance cover to 42 lakh of the total 61 lakh families in the state. These include families of farmers, construction workers and small traders, as well as other poor families (currently covered under the Bhagat Puran Singh Sehat Bima Yojana – BPSSBY).

The cabinet also authorised the CM to rename the scheme for Punjab.

An official spokesperson said the estimated cost of annual premium at Rs 1,082 per family will be shared between the Central and state governments in the ratio of 60:40.

The cabinet also agreed to extend the period of Bhagat Puran Singh Sehat Bima Yojana (BPSSBY), which will expire on October 31, for the next three months or implement the revised scheme.

The state has implemented the BPSSBY since 2015 for providing health insurance cover of Rs 50,000 per family every year to around 30 lakh blue card holders and 7.90 lakh other families.

