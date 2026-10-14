KLA-Tencor acquires 12-acre land parcel in Chennai for ₹1,020 crore

KLA-Tencor Software India Private Limited acquired a 12-acre land parcel on Pallavaram Radial Road in Chennai for ₹1,020.42 crore, according to property registration data from Propstack. The transaction was registered at approximately ₹85 crore per acre. KLA-Tencor Software India Private Limited acquired a 12-acre land parcel on Pallavaram Radial Road in Chennai for ₹1,020.42 crore. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

According to the property registration documents, the acquisition comprises 26 contiguous vacant land parcels in Zamin Pallavaram village, Pallavaram taluk, in Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district.

The properties fall under the Pallavaram sub-registrar office and cover multiple survey numbers, with part of the western boundary adjoining Pallavaram Lake, according to Propstack.

The transaction was registered on August 31, 2026, and was completed through three registered sale deeds, the documents showed.

KLA-Tencor Software India Private Limited was the buyer in all three transactions, according to the registration details.

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The total consideration across the three sale deeds amounts to ₹1,020.44 crore, marginally higher than the rounded transaction value of ₹1,020.42 crore cited in the deal summary. The final reported value should be verified against the registered documents before publication.

“India's GCC playbook is evolving from commercial leasing toward permanent, self-owned campuses. KLA Corporation investing over ₹1,000 crore to acquire 12 acres on the Pallavaram Radial Road reflects deep long-term conviction. It proves that global chip leaders view Chennai not just as a support center, but as a core pillar of their global engineering and semiconductor R&D roadmap,” said Raja Seetharaman, cofounder Propstack.

An email query was sent to KLA Tencor Software India Pvt Ltd. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Land deals across India A total of 111 land deals, spanning over 2,994 acres, were concluded across the country for real estate developments in FY2026. Listed developers remained dominant, accounting for 54 deals covering more than 1,433 acres, representing a 49% share of total deals and 48% of the transacted land area, an analysis by Anarock Research showed.

While overall deal activity declined from 143 transactions in FY2025 to 111 in FY2026, land acquisition by listed players remained resilient, the analysis showed.

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Bengaluru emerged as the top focus market, with 17 deals covering over 293 acres. Pune followed with 8 deals spanning around 78 acres, while the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) recorded 7 deals for over 51 acres. Chennai and Hyderabad saw 5 deals each, covering more than 74 acres and around 38 acres, respectively.

In the National Capital Region, activity remained limited, with just two deals in Gurugram totalling 18.6 acres, while Kolkata recorded a single transaction totalling 5 acres.

Among tier-2 and tier-3 markets, Amritsar stood out with two deals totalling a significant 520 acres. Other cities witnessing land acquisitions by listed developers included Vadodara, Nagpur, Panipat, Mysore, Raipur, and Coimbatore.