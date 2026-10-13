Prestige Estates Q2 sales bookings rise 20% to ₹7,225 crore on better housing demand

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 20% year-on-year increase in sales bookings to ₹7,225 crore in the quarter ended September 2026, driven by strong housing demand, particularly for branded developers. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 20% year-on-year increase in sales bookings to ₹7,225 crore in the quarter ended September 2026. (Representational Photo) ((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT))

The company recorded residential pre-sales of ₹72,250 million in Q2 FY27, with a sales volume of 5.84 million sq ft and 3,910 units sold.

During Q2 FY27, the company launched/commenced construction on nine projects across its residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments, with a combined developable area of 10.09 million square feet, taking the total for H1 FY27 to 30.25 million square feet. It also completed 5.07 million square feet during the quarter, taking total completions for H1 FY27 to 9.44 million square feet.

Bengaluru was the largest contributor to half-yearly sales, accounting for 41% of total sales, followed by Hyderabad (32%), Mumbai (12%), Chennai (8%), and 7% from other markets, demonstrating the Company's well-diversified geographical presence, the company said in a regulatory filing.

“We have seen a good performance across our business verticals, with each of our asset classes contributing to the overall performance during the quarter. This reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.

Also Read: Trevoc plans ₹1,000 crore pipeline, targets ₹3,500 crore GDV over three years

"Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction. Sustenance sales have also remained strong, reinforcing our view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy," Razack said.

"We have a substantial launch pipeline of over ₹4,00,000 million planned across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad over the next two quarters. This gives us a strong platform to carry the momentum forward, and there is a great deal to look forward to in the coming months," Razack said.

Also Read: Prestige Group drops ₹2,700 cr IPO plan for hospitality arm, cites bad market conditions

According to Razack, the investment will support the next phase of growth in our hospitality portfolio as “we focus on executing our development pipeline and pursuing opportunities to expand our presence in the sector.”

Prestige Estates develops residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated township projects across major Indian cities. As of June 2026, the Group has delivered 319 projects spanning 216 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects across 229 million sq ft.

Also Read: Dharavi redevelopment: Adani Group starts construction work on 10,432 homes at 22-acre Matunga site; first 5 towers to be handed over by 2029

Prestige Group is a diversified real estate developer with a portfolio that includes residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated township projects across major cities. As of June 2026, the Group has delivered 319 projects spanning 216 million sq. ft. and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects across 229 million sq. ft.