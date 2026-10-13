Prestige Estates Q2 sales bookings rise 20% to ₹7,225 crore on better housing demand
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 20% growth in its sales bookings to ₹7,225 crore for the quarter ended September 2026
Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd reported a 20% year-on-year increase in sales bookings to ₹7,225 crore in the quarter ended September 2026, driven by strong housing demand, particularly for branded developers.
The company recorded residential pre-sales of ₹72,250 million in Q2 FY27, with a sales volume of 5.84 million sq ft and 3,910 units sold.
During Q2 FY27, the company launched/commenced construction on nine projects across its residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments, with a combined developable area of 10.09 million square feet, taking the total for H1 FY27 to 30.25 million square feet. It also completed 5.07 million square feet during the quarter, taking total completions for H1 FY27 to 9.44 million square feet.
Bengaluru was the largest contributor to half-yearly sales, accounting for 41% of total sales, followed by Hyderabad (32%), Mumbai (12%), Chennai (8%), and 7% from other markets, demonstrating the Company's well-diversified geographical presence, the company said in a regulatory filing.
“We have seen a good performance across our business verticals, with each of our asset classes contributing to the overall performance during the quarter. This reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.
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"Our residential business continues to see healthy demand. What is particularly encouraging is the response to our new launches, a couple of which were introduced towards the end of the quarter but nevertheless saw good sales traction. Sustenance sales have also remained strong, reinforcing our view that underlying demand for housing continues to be healthy," Razack said.
"We have a substantial launch pipeline of over ₹4,00,000 million planned across Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR, Chennai and Hyderabad over the next two quarters. This gives us a strong platform to carry the momentum forward, and there is a great deal to look forward to in the coming months," Razack said.
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According to Razack, the investment will support the next phase of growth in our hospitality portfolio as “we focus on executing our development pipeline and pursuing opportunities to expand our presence in the sector.”
Prestige Estates develops residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated township projects across major Indian cities. As of June 2026, the Group has delivered 319 projects spanning 216 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects across 229 million sq ft.
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Prestige Group is a diversified real estate developer with a portfolio that includes residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated township projects across major cities. As of June 2026, the Group has delivered 319 projects spanning 216 million sq. ft. and currently has a pipeline of 137 projects across 229 million sq. ft.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar is a Mumbai-based journalist who closely tracks the city’s ever-evolving real estate landscape. He believes that Mumbai presents a unique reality that, while Mumbaikars deeply aspire to own a home in the city of dreams, many spend little actual time living in it due to long commutes and demanding work lives. With over 11 years of experience in journalism, I have reported across a wide spectrum of beats, including real estate, housing, infrastructure, aviation, and education. I have also extensively covered the workings of India’s wealthiest civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), providing insight into the policy, governance, and urban planning decisions that directly influence Mumbai’s growth. Before joining Hindustan Times, I worked in fast-paced digital and print newsrooms, including Moneycontrol.com and Deccan Chronicle, as well as national dailies such as The Asian Age and DNA. Outside the newsroom, I am an avid weather tracker, a fan of spy thrillers in both books and films, and a keen follower of international affairs.Read More