e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 09, 2019

Unitech homebuyers seek a refund from developer: Rera

Unitech had planned housing projects in Noida’s sectors 96, 97, 98, 113, and 117. Most of these sites have become an eyesore with rusted iron grills and dilapidated civil structure for the past several years.

real-estate Updated: Dec 09, 2019 11:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Many homebuyers, who had invested in Unitech Group’s housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida, are seeking refund
Many homebuyers, who had invested in Unitech Group’s housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida, are seeking refund
         

Many homebuyers, who had invested in Unitech Group’s housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida, are seeking refund from the beleaguered realty company, said officials of the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera).

Unitech had planned housing projects in Noida’s sectors 96, 97, 98, 113, and 117. Most of these sites have become an eyesore with rusted iron grills and dilapidated civil structure for the past several years. Some buyers have been living in partially completed towers in a residential project located in Sector 117, while the housing project site in Sector 113 is abandoned. Other residential projects in Noida’s sectors 96, 97 and 98 are also not completed.

One residential project in Greater Noida was also scrapped by the Greater Noida authority as the builder could not finish it, said the officials, adding that the apex court appointed an amicus curiae to look into refund requests.

“Many buyers have filed cases with us seeking refund. So far, we have helped over 100 buyers get refund from Unitech. Since all cases pan India are under litigation and the Supreme Court is hearing the petition of buyers, we refer the refund cases to SC-appointed amicus curiae,” said Balvinder Kumar, member of UP-Rera.

The SC has ₹400 crore fund, which was deposited by Unitech after an order.

We are referring refund cases of Unitech to the amicus curiae and many of them have got the refund,” said Kumar.

The Noida authority needs to recover ₹2,743.29 crore land dues from Unitech. The Unitech Group failed to pay ₹1,203.45 crore dues in a housing project in Sector 113 and ₹1,539.84 crore dues in a housing project in Sector 117, according to authority officials.

Many buyers are seeking refund as they have lost hope that the developer will be able to deliver the housing projects amid financial crisis that the realty firm is facing.

tags
top news
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
‘Accept defeat’: Congress’ Shivakumar as BJP leads Karnataka bypolls
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Yediyurappa set to retain power in Karnataka as BJP leads in 12 of 15 seats
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Contentious citizenship bill set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
Fire in same Delhi building where 43 people were killed, brought under control
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The secret of Sharad Pawar’s success, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
‘Won’t come out alive’: Delhi fire victim’s last call to pregnant wife
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
How your car may soon turn into a virtual ATM
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
Explained | Citizenship Amendment Bill: The content, the controversy
trending topics
HTLS 2019Wonder Woman 1984 trailerHyderabad Rape CaseKarnataka bypoll result LIVEDelhi FireVirat KohliDelhi fire victimDavid Warnerpower banks

don't miss

latest news

India News