From decorative accents to useful accessories, explore these thoughtful home gifting ideas for Diwali

Diwali gifting ideas (IGP) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less As someone who loves decorating their home with handmade, thoughtfully designed pieces, I enjoy choosing gifts that reflect the same care. For me, gifting on a special occasion is not just about picking something that looks beautiful but also finding something that serves a purpose and can be used in everyday life. While hampers and decorative keepsakes are always an option, I especially enjoy gifts that blend aesthetics, meaning, and functionality. Recently, I received three products from IGP that felt right up my alley, including a handmade brass keychain holder and a fragrance diffuser that I genuinely enjoyed exploring. But not just these; there are several other options worth considering this festive season, from elegant servingware and ceramic flower vases to practical home accessories that make thoughtful gifts.

1. A handmade brass key holder that doubles as wall decor The first product that genuinely caught my attention was the handmade brass key holder from IGP. I particularly liked the precision in its making, from the intricate detailing and design to the overall finish. It felt substantial in hand, with a noticeable weight that gave it a premium feel. Rather than looking like an ordinary utility item, it had the appearance of a decorative piece that you would happily display on a wall.

What stood out to me was how the craftsmanship made an otherwise everyday object look artistic. It could be placed near the entrance, in a hallway or on a wall where it can serve as both a functional key organiser and a decorative accent. I also appreciated the overall presentation and packaging, which was neat and carefully done.

My take: I liked this piece for its craftsmanship, weight and detailing. It is one of those products that does not need to be hidden away after use; it can be displayed like a showpiece.

2. A jharokha with LED lighting for an easy decorative update If you enjoy traditional decorative accents but do not want something that requires complicated installation, the jharokha with an LED light from IGP is worth considering. Its traditional design gives it a distinctive appearance, while the built-in lighting makes it an interesting addition to a decorative corner.

One thing I particularly liked was how easy it was to put up. It comes with adhesive backing, which makes it possible to attach the piece to a suitable surface without having to deal with complicated installation. The jharokha itself is lightweight, and the adhesive makes it easy to peel off when you want to reposition or remove it, depending on the surface.

The LED light is another useful detail. It operates on a battery, so there is no need for an electrical connection or wiring. You can simply switch on the button to illuminate the light inside the jharokha. This makes it a convenient option for adding a soft decorative glow to a wall, shelf or a small corner at home. I also liked that it leaves room for DIY styling.

My take: The lightweight design, simple adhesive installation and battery-operated LED make this a convenient decorative addition. It is particularly suitable for someone who likes traditional-inspired home decor but prefers easy-to-install accessories.

3. A fragrance diffuser for someone who loves a fragrant home For someone who enjoys home fragrances, a diffuser can be a lovely gifting option. I received a fragrance diffuser from IGP that came with three different fragrance options, and exploring them was one of my favourite parts of trying these products. While I liked all three, the one labelled 'Meditation' particularly stood out to me. It had a rather hypnotic fragrance that I found especially appealing. As someone who enjoys experimenting with home fragrances and likes keeping the surroundings pleasantly scented, this was something I could see myself using regularly. In fact, I would happily consider buying it again.

A fragrance diffuser can be placed on a console table, bedside unit or liiving room shelf, making it both a lifestyle accessory and a decorative addition. It is also a nice gifting option for someone who enjoys fragrances and pays attention to the little details that make a home feel welcoming.

My take: Of the three products, the fragrance diffuser was a personal favourite because of its fragrance selection. The Meditation variant particularly appealed to me, and I would definitely consider giving it another try.

Other home gifting ideas worth exploring Apart from these three products, there are several other home accessories that can make thoughtful gifts. Depending on the recipient's interests, you can explore options that are decorative and functional.