I tried and tested 5 body lotions on my sensitive and dry skin for winter; here's which one stood out

I tried these 5 body lotions on my sensitive skin and here is my review (HT) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Winter and dry skin are not exactly the best combination. As temperatures drop, my skin tends to lose moisture faster, leaving it feeling tight, rough and occasionally itchy. Having sensitive and dry skin means I cannot simply pick up any moisturiser that promises long-lasting hydration. I need something that nourishes my skin, keeps dryness at bay and, most importantly, does not trigger irritation. While a lightweight body lotion may work well during warmer months, winter calls for something more nourishing. I decided to try five popular body lotions to see which ones could keep my skin moisturised during the colder months. From a deliciously scented formula to a dermatologist-focused moisturiser, these are the five products I looked at, their benefits and what could have been better.s

If you enjoy sweet, gourmand fragrances in your body care routine, this one is hard to overlook. Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Caramello Body Lotion combines the warm fragrance of vanilla, salted caramel and pistachio with moisturising ingredients such as cocoa butter and panthenol (vitamin B5). What makes this lotion interesting is its lightweight, non-greasy formulation. Cocoa butter helps soften and nourish dry skin, while glycerin supports hydration. It is designed to leave the skin feeling soft without a heavy or sticky after-feel. What I liked: The fragrance makes everyday moisturising feel more indulgent, and the combination of cocoa butter and hydrating ingredients makes it an appealing option for normal to dry skin. What I didn't like: The noticeable fragrance may not be everyone's preference, particularly if you have sensitive skin that reacts to fragranced skincare. I would have preferred a fragrance-free alternative for days when my skin feels particularly reactive.

2 . Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Lotion for Dry Skin 300ml |Repair Barrier Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

When it comes to winter skincare, protecting the skin barrier is just as important as adding moisture. Dermafique Intensive Restore Body Lotion focuses on this aspect with a formula containing 18% emollients and 10X vitamin E. The lotion is designed to help repair the skin barrier, prevent moisture loss and maintain skin suppleness. It also contains glycerin, shea butter and vitamin E, making it an interesting choice for people dealing with dryness. Its non-greasy, quick-absorbing formulation is another advantage for everyday use. What I liked: The focus on skin barrier support makes this lotion worth considering for dry skin. I also like that its formulation is designed to absorb quickly without leaving behind a sticky layer. What I didn't like: While it offers a good combination of moisturising and barrier-supporting ingredients, I would have liked a fragrance-free formulation, especially considering that sensitive skin can be more particular about fragranced products.

Vaseline Gluta-Hya Dewy Radiance Lotion takes a slightly different approach to body moisturising. Instead of focusing only on dryness, it combines hydration with skin radiance. Its formula features glutathione, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, ingredients commonly used in skincare for hydration and improving the appearance of dull skin. The serum-in-lotion formulation has a lightweight, water-burst texture designed to absorb quickly without leaving the skin feeling greasy. Hyaluronic acid helps retain moisture, while niacinamide supports the skin barrier and helps improve uneven-looking skin tone. What I liked: I like the combination of hydration and radiance-focused ingredients. Its lightweight texture also makes it an interesting option for people who dislike heavy body creams. What I didn't like: If your skin becomes extremely dry during winter, a lightweight serum-lotion may not always feel nourishing enough on its own. I would prefer something richer for particularly dry areas such as elbows, knees and legs.

This is the product I would shortlist first for a winter body care routine focused on dry and sensitive skin. Bioderma Atoderm Crème Ultra-Nourishing is formulated to moisturise, nourish and support the skin barrier. Its Skin Protect Complex combines vitamin PP (niacinamide) with moisturising sugars to help strengthen the skin barrier and maintain moisture levels. The brand also highlights its D.A.F. patented complex, which is designed to improve the skin's tolerance to external stressors. Another advantage is its unfragranced formulation, making it an appealing option for people who prefer to avoid added fragrance in their skincare. What I liked: The combination of barrier-supporting ingredients, lasting hydration and an unfragranced formula makes it particularly relevant to my dry and sensitive skin concerns. It is also designed to provide softness and suppleness without a greasy finish. What I didn't like: If you prefer lightweight, quickly disappearing lotions, a nourishing cream may feel like a richer step in your routine. I would also have liked a more convenient pump-style packaging for everyday application.