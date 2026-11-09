How Tanvi Patri's unique journey was forged in China

For an hour and 22 minutes, tension filled the air inside Dakar Arena last Thursday. On the other side of the net stood China’s Zhang Yi Xin, the reigning junior world champion -- sharp, clinical and relentless. When the scoreboard flashed 19-10 in the deciding game, most players would have started packing their bags. Not Tanvi Patri. Tanvi Patri after becoming the first Indian woman to win a women’s singles badminton silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games. (BAI)

Refusing to surrender, the 15-year-old Indian shuttler uncorked a stunning, grit-soaked fightback. She saved six championship points and dramatically clawed her way back. She had three match-point opportunities of her own, pushing the Chinese shuttler to the absolute brink before finally bowing out 24-26 in a heart-stopping decider.

While the gold went to China, the silver Tanvi secured at the Youth Olympics etched her name into history books; she became only the third Indian shuttler to medal at the Youth Olympics, following in the footsteps of HS Prannoy (2010) and Lakshya Sen (2018).

Tanvi’s path to the podium is as unconventional as her fearless on-court temperament. Years ago, when her father was working in China, seven-and-a-half-year-old Tanvi found herself tagging along to evening club sessions where her dad played doubles.

“In China, all the big infrastructure is allowed for everyone,” said Tanvi in an interaction facilitated by Badminton Association of India (BAI). “My first Chinese coach, Xu (who passed away last year) taught me a fundamental lesson: 'Always focus on your technique first. Don't just go play 100 shuttles at a time. Perfect your actions step by step.’”

Those formative years in China shaped more than just her strokes. Saturdays and Sundays were often spent figure-skating with her friends, a pastime that quietly built her core strength, balance, and footwork agility that define her game today.

When Covid-19 pandemic forced the family to return to India in 2020, Tanvi spent a year and a half training in Odisha before a scouting camp opened the doors to the renowned Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), now the Centre of Badminton Excellence, in Bengaluru in 2022. Under the watchful eyes of coaches like Vimal Kumar, her game accelerated.

Tanvi’s silver in Dakar is all the more remarkable considering the physical hurdles she overcame just to step onto the court. Having battled a back injury earlier in the year and a debilitating fever right before the World Junior Championships in Egypt in October, she landed in Senegal with barely two days of practice under her belt.

Add to that the tropical Dakar climate — a players’ village sweltering without air conditioning, coupled with mosquitoes — with the tournament becoming a true test of mental fortitude.

“Before going, I was sick and just did two days of training. The village and athlete house were really nice but the heat and humidity were tough. Also, there were mosquitoes,” said the teenager.

Her relentless attitude hasn't gone unnoticed. When Indian badminton icon PV Sindhu praised Tanvi’s never-say-die spirit and skills, it came as a validation. “Hearing those nice words from her... it means a lot to me,” admitted Tanvi.

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The road ahead Drawing inspiration from the patience, stroke perfection, and composure of elite stars like Viktor Axelsen, Lin Dan, Tai Tzu Ying and An Se Young, Tanvi is already setting her sights higher.

Next year, her targets are clear: conquer the Under-19 Asian Junior Championships, claim gold at the World Junior Championships, and crack the top 20 in the BWF senior rankings. She wants to qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Yet, away from the training hall, Tanvi is still a typical teenager facing a very relatable battle: 10th grade board exams.

“It’s hard to manage school and badminton,” she laughs. “After training sessions, I get so tired. If I open a book, I feel sleepy! I study forcefully because I have Boards in February. I really don't like getting up early because I love to sleep.”

When she does get time, she trades her racquet for nano-blocks, Lego sets, and intricate puzzles. But the moment she steps back onto the court, the playful builder vanishes, replaced by a fierce competitor who has already proven she can stare down a 19-10 deficit against the world's best and make them sweat for every single point.