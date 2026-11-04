East Bengal go down 1-4 to Hwacheon KSPO of Korea but stay alive in race for AWCL knockouts

East Bengal went down 1-4 to Hwacheon KSPO of South Korea in their second AFC Women's Champions League 2026-27 group match at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata here on Wednesday. The final matchday will be played on Saturday, as East Bengal have a tough task against DPR Korea's 4.25 SC

After a 1-1 scoreline at the end of first half, Hwacheon went on a rampage in the second session to win the Group B match, moving to three points, matching East Bengal, who defeated Ho Chi Minh City WFC on the first matchday.

The final matchday will be played on Saturday, as East Bengal have a tough task against DPR Korea's 4.25 SC, who have already secured one of the two automatic qualification spots.The Moshal Girls are currently in third place with three points and a goal difference of minus two. A point against 4.25 SC will guarantee them a quarter-final berth, while even a defeat may see them through as one of the two best third-placed teams across all groups.Should the Group A match between Bam Khatoon FC (Iran) and Ayeyawady FC (Myanmar) on Saturday end in a draw, East Bengal will qualify before their game kicks off.

On Wednesday, early chances went Hwacheon's way. Choi Jeong-min had a half-volley going wide before seeing a header saved by Panthoi Chanu Elangbam while Lee Su-bin turned Astam Oraon but fired over.

In the 15th minute, East Bengal captain Shilky Devi Hemam sent Fazila Ikwaput through, but the forward, who scored twice against Ho Chi Minh City Women's FC on Sunday, rushed her shot and sent it wide.

The Ugandan was not going to miss twice, redeeming herself two minutes later when she bested Kim Ji-hyeon in a foot race to get to Astam's clearance before hitting a strike into the bottom corner.

Hwacheon were not behind for long. Su-bin struck her initial indirect free-kick in the 26th minute against the defensive wall, but on her second attempt, the ball took a deflection off Resty Nanziri to roll past Panthoi for the equaliser.

There was a flurry of chances minutes into the second half, with Hitomi Tanaka and Ikwaput sending efforts from range just wide before Jeong-min's strike from the edge of the box was saved by Panthoi.

Hwacheon took the lead in the 53rd minute through Wie Jae-eun after a Football Video Support request from head coach Kang Sun-mi following Jeong-min's trip by Tanaka.

The East Asian side struck again three minutes later as Jeong-min broke free on the left and crossed for Mun Eun-ju to sweep home.

Hwacheon added another in the 76th minute with Wie running onto Kim Hyeon-a's through ball to slot past Panthoi to seal the win.