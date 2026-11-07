Jorge Jesus denies responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement, reveals conversation before fallout

Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus has categorically denied any responsibility for Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to retire from international football. Jorge Jesus attends a press conference to announce the list of players for the next Nations League qualifying matches. (AFP)

While speaking to the media during Portugal’s squad announcement for the upcoming Nations League matches, Jesus acknowledged that he might have accelerated the situation, but believed that Ronaldo already had the decision in mind.

Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on November 5. He had scored a record 146 goals in men's international football from the 234 appearances he made for the national team.

When asked whether Ronaldo retired due to the fallout with him, Jesus said, “No, maybe I rushed things, but not because of me. It was in his head, more call-ups, fewer call-ups. We also talked about it a few times. But no, I don’t feel guilty about anything regarding his departure. I respect his decision.”

The fallout between Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus Jesus took charge of the Portugal national team in July 2026, after their World Cup campaign. He acknowledged Ronaldo’s importance to the side and stated that the 41-year-old would be central to his plans.

However, during the Nations League fixture against Norway on September 27, Jesus left Ronaldo on the bench despite asking him to warm up. The forward subsequently left the national-team camp without permission ahead of the October 1 clash against Denmark.

The Portuguese Football Federation intervened following the incident. Its investigation culminated in Ronaldo being suspended for 30 days and fined €255.

However, the suspension had since ended, and Ronaldo could have been part of the squad for the upcoming fixtures, but instead decided to announce his retirement from the Portuguese side.