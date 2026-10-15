Lamar Jackson was not made available to media for his typical Wednesday afternoon interview session and didn't practice, but signs point to the Ravens having their starting quarterback on the field Sunday against the Browns. Lamar Jackson day-to-day, Ravens hopeful he's ready for Browns

"It's definitely day-to-day," Ravens coach Jesse Minter said Wednesday. "A lot of times those things right when they happen you're not sure. As you gather information, you look at stuff. Again, to Lamar's credit, he's working his butt off. He's doing everything he can to be out here. And when he's able to be, he will."

Ravens outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson was back at practice and is expected to be available Sunday.

Jackson was not on the field at the start of Wednesday's practice, but he regularly has been idle for the first workout of the week in past seasons.

Jackson missed Week 5 recovering from an ankle injury that knocked him out of Baltimore's Week 4 win over the Titans in the first half.

Tyler Huntley guided Baltimore to a win at Atlanta in Jackson's absence and will continue to take some reps with the starters this week.

If he's able to suit up, Jackson will be going head-to-head with former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The current Browns head coach said Wednesday he is preparing "for the Ravens" more than he's planning to stop Jackson.

Monken did note the Ravens are slightly harder to defend at the moment with Jackson taking more snaps under center. Without a preset launch point in the pocket, defenses have to account for every angle with Jackson and be ready for bulldozing running back Derrick Henry to come straight downhill.

Jackson did not practice last week but head coach Jesse Minter said the Ravens anticipated a shorter-term recovery period.

Last week, Minter left the door open for Jackson to play even without practicing.

Field Level Media

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