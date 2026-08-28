Wake-up call for Mohun Bagan?

The signs of a turnaround were evident when Jose Molina met journalists for a rare roundtable in the Mohun Bagan Super Giant media room. By early November 2024, when the interaction happened, Mohun Bagan had put behind them the 0-3 defeat at Bengaluru FC, a result Molina accepted had forced a change in team composition. “Because we were suffering and I had to do something,” he said. Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis (left) and Samir Zeljkovic before the Indian Oil 135th Durand Cup final. (Durand Cup.)

In that chastening loss, Mohun Bagan had started with former Australia strikers Dimi Petratos and Jason Cummings, Greg Stewart as wide left and Tommy Aldred in central defence. After that match, Aldred and Alberto Rodriguez became an unshakeable central defensive pairing with Stewart as No.10 and Jamie Maclaren as the lone striker.

The tweak worked. Mohun Bagan won the ISL double, winning the league shield by eight points before defeating Bengaluru FC in the final.

Suffering again Mohun Bagan are suffering again after a hiding to nothing in the Durand Cup final and it will have to be seen what Panagiotis Dilmperis changes between now and October 10 when a new, full season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is likely to start with 13 teams. “Are you sure when the season will start?” the handsome Greek asked in response to my question about how important the season’s second Kolkata derby was given that it was in a pre-season tournament.

By the time of the pre-final media conference, letters had been sent to clubs asking them to book home stadia from October to April-May. Dilmperis may or may not have known that when he spoke about the need for an eight-nine week preparation with focus on fitness, tactics, technique and mentality. Four first-half goals were proof that Mohun Bagan will need to work on all of that. They will have only around four weeks because of the 16-day international break.

Between games in the Durand Cup, teams got little time to train. Mohun Bagan also had issues travelling from Shillong after the semi-final and that can take its toll when players are returning from off-season. Maybe that explains why Lalengmawia Ralte, Samir Zeljkovic, Jamie Maclaren and Miguel Ferreira looked listless.

With 10 goals in the 2025-26 half-season and 12 in the one prior, Maclaren has shown why he is the new A-League highest scorer ever (154 goals). A tame attempt in the 90th minute that left the 2018 and 2022 Australia World Cup player shaking his head summed up his evening. A seventh-minute shot, equally tame, was how it had begun.

Ralte was slower than Edmund Lalrindika when the East Bengal attacker completed his hattrick, his foul having led to the free-kick. His losing possession in the middle led to the second. Ralte can cover a lot of ground, has defensive awareness and has been an automatic selection for India, so this can be a one-off match.