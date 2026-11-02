India vs South Korea hockey Live score, Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's men aim to extend unbeaten run into semis

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India will play South Korea in their final group game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026

India vs South Korea hockey Live score, Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten India take on South Korea in their final league stage match of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 at the Olympian Surjit Singh Stadium in Jalandhar. The defending champions, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, have been in dominant form, securing four consecutive victories against Bangladesh, China, Japan, and Malaysia to cement their place at the top of the standings. They are in fact the only team yet to draw or lose a game so far. South Korea, currently third with two wins from four matches, has also secured a semifinal berth but will aim to challenge the host nation's perfect record. With India’s aggressive forward line and an in-form Harmanpreet Singh, the hosts go into the game as the absolute favourites. ...Read More

South Korea, currently third with two wins from four matches, has also secured a semifinal berth but will aim to challenge the host nation's perfect record. With India’s aggressive forward line and an in-form Harmanpreet Singh, the hosts go into the game as the absolute favourites.