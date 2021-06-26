Home / Sports / Others / Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring
Red Bull's Max Verstappen wears a protective face mask as he celebrates finishing in pole position.
Verstappen on pole at the Red Bull Ring

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 26, 2021 07:51 PM IST

Red Bull's Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen seized pole position for the team's home Styrian Grand Prix in Austria on Saturday.

Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton will join his title rival on the front row after qualifying third and behind team mate Valtteri Bottas, who has a three place grid penalty.

