Why the business of marathons is booming in India

More than 41,000 people ran the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon on October 18, up from 39,513 last year. Mumbai took a record 69,100 entries in January. Ahmedabad’s field tripled from 8,000 in 2017 to over 24,000 in 2025. Even the Ladakh marathon, which arguably offers the most demanding course, saw 477 ultra runners participate in the 122-km Silk Route Ultra and the 72-km Khardung La Challenge this year. 2026 Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon took place on October 18 It is clear that marathons have established an undeniable pull. Fitness is increasingly becoming a lifestyle choice in India, and the growing popularity of running encapsulates this shift. KPMG’s Sportlight report (September 2025) says marathons and running clubs have “exploded in popularity”. Sponsors have followed the boom like the north star. India hosts 1,200+ running events annually, with flagship events in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, creating an annual local business impact of INR 200–250 crore through hotels, travel, F&B, and retail. Procam International co-founder and joint managing director Vivek Singh estimates running sponsorship in India at about INR 800 crore, roughly 4% of the INR 18,525 crore (USD1.95 billion) sports sponsorship market in KPMG’s latest estimate. The brand mix supporting marathons now runs well beyond sportswear and hydration to banks, airlines, hotels and batteries. The appeal is access: a marathon puts a brand in front of consumers as participants, not spectators. The appeal is access: a marathon puts a brand in front of consumers as participants, not spectators. It was never an easy sell. Two decades ago, when Procam first took the idea to brands, Singh said, “people looked at us like we were dreamers from another planet”. The reaction, he recalled, was: “Why on earth would ordinary Indians pay money to run on asphalt at 5:30 in the morning?” Today, brands pay to be on that asphalt. From 'favour' to strategic marketing platform The first backers of the marathon came on board through goodwill, personal relationships or corporate social responsibility initiatives. Around 2010, corporate leaders saw marathon running become more than just a hobby.

Three of India’s big races have roughly tripled their fields Participants per edition at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata and Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 3.1× Mumbai 20,855 (2004) → 65,424 (2026) 3.4× Kolkata 6,588 (2014) → 22,705 (2025) 3.0× Ahmedabad 8,000 (2017) → 24,000+ (2025) Latest edition, participants Mumbai 2026, on-ground 65,424 Delhi Half 2026, reported 41,000+ Ahmedabad 2025 24,000+ Kolkata 25K 2025 22,705 How each race grew Tata Mumbai Marathon on-ground participants, 2004–2026 (no figures for 2021–22) 20,855 55,322 65,424 ’04 ’05 ’06 ’07 ’08 ’09 ’10 ’11 ’12 ’13 ’14 ’15 ’16 ’17 ’18 ’19 ’20 ’23 ’24 ’25 ’26 Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata 2014–2025 (no figures for 2020–21) 6,588 22,705 ’14 ’15 ’16 ’17 ’18 ’19 ’22 ’23 ’24 ’25 Adani Ahmedabad Marathon 2017–2025 8,000 4,500 22,500 24,000+ ’17 ’18 ’19 ’20 ’21 ’22 ’23 ’24 ’25 Ahmedabad’s 2020 edition (lighter bar) was a remote run, and 2024 dipped from 2023. Mumbai’s record 69,100 registered entries in January 2026 is an entries count; the chart shows on-ground participants. Delhi’s 2025 field was 39,513. Source: Procam International (Mumbai, Kolkata); Adani Sportsline (Ahmedabad); Delhi 2026 (blue bar) is the reported turnout, not a Procam on-ground count. Growth multiples cover different spans (22, 11 and 8 years).

"Once brand custodians saw that their most coveted, high-income consumers were waking up at dawn to run 15 kilometres, the boardroom pitch changed completely. It went from asking for a favour to building a strategic marketing platform," Singh said. Ahmedabad, which entered the circuit in 2017, had a similar sponsorship journey. It was launched with the initial objective of testing the market -- establishing marathons as a participatory sport and building a community around it. That has since changed. “Brands today are looking beyond visibility to meaningful consumer engagement, opportunities to experience their products and a credible association with communities and causes," said Sanjay Adesara, chief business officer of Adani Sportsline. For Chewang Motup Goba, founder of the Ladakh Marathon and chairperson of the High Altitude Sports Foundation, the journey was considerably more challenging. Few corporate sponsors were willing to back a marathon at an altitude of around 3,500 metres, let alone a 72-km ultra-marathon across the Khardung La region. When Goba started out in 2012, corporate interest was “virtually non-existent” and it was only in 2024 that registrations first enabled the event to break even.

477 ultra runners participated in the 122-km Silk Route Ultra and the 72-km Khardung La Challenge this year.

The sponsor’s playbook Brands get involved with racers well before the marathon begins. Runners make multiple decisions during their preparation, selecting smartwatches, buying footwear, taking electrolytes, refining nutrition and leaning on recovery services daily. These habits create sustained opportunities for brands to engage with consumers who are already invested in their products and the wider running ecosystem. The race day, as Vivek put it, is "the finale," where the touchpoints are physical. Amaron took its first step into participatory sports at this year's TCS World 10K Bengaluru in April. At the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, it set up kinetic floor tiles that turned footfalls into stored electricity for a lighting display.

Other partnerships address more immediate participant needs. Bajaj Allianz brought in mandatory insurance coverage for all Ladakh Marathon participants, given the high altitude of the race, where the oxygen levels drop. Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon sponsor Air India Express had announced up to 20% savings on flights, ₹5,000 flight voucher giveaways and opportunities to enrol in the Maharaja Club loyalty programme for all participants. Bisleri, associated with over 20 major marathons in India, including Procam events, Ahmedabad and Ladakh, brings in an intrinsic factor associated with running. In 2024, Puma India partnered with dating app Bumble for a singles-only running event in Bengaluru, blending fitness with social connection. In 2025, Nike turned the Mumbai Marathon into an Out-Of-Home (OOH) campaign through messages on hoardings, building camaraderie between the runners and the brand. Sponsorship returns are, however, not measured through consumer reach or on-ground activations. For Meena Bhatia, Vice President & General Manager, Le Meridien New Delhi, the greater value lies in seeing colleagues unite around a shared purpose. “It is a return no number can fully capture, and it is the one we value most,” she said.

Running is a small slice of India’s sports money Where marathon sponsorship sits against the sports economy and cricket ₹ 1.99 lakh cr India’s sports economy, 2025-26 About US$21 billion, growing 12–14% a year 75–80% Cricket’s share of that economy The rest is split across every other sport ₹ 18,525 cr Sports sponsorship market US$1.95 billion, 2024 ₹ 800 cr Running sponsorship Vivek Singh’s estimate: about 4% of the sponsorship market Cricket versus everything else, share of sports economy Cricket 75–80% Other Cricket (midpoint shown) All other sports Running sponsorship inside the sponsorship market All sports sponsorship, ₹ 18,525 cr Running, ₹ 800 cr (4.3%) What one race adds up to: Procam’s socio-economic impact Mumbai 2026 ₹ 663.22 cr Delhi Half 2025 ₹ 433.88 cr Bengaluru 10K 2025 ₹ 262.43 cr Tata Mumbai Marathon impact, rupees crore 2020 ₹ 202.78 cr 2023 ₹ 290.08 cr 2024 ₹ 367 cr 2025 ₹ 530.59 cr 2026 ₹ 663.22 cr Of Mumbai’s ₹663.22 crore in 2026, ₹602.54 crore is health and economic impact and ₹60.68 crore is social impact. Source: KPMG, Strengthening India’s Sports Ecosystem (Oct 2026) for the economy, cricket and sponsorship figures; running sponsorship is Singh’s estimate, not confirmed by another source, and the two figures are not measured the same way. Impact figures are supplied by Procam and are not independently verified.