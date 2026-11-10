Dianna Russini eyes fresh start with new NFL show and offshore sportsbook opportunity

Dianna Russini is set to resume her career as an NFL insider this week when she launches a new weekly show and column for BetUS Sportsbook. Dianna Russini is set to resume her career as an NFL insider this week. (AP Photo)

Her new show, The Russini Report, will premiere on Wednesday at noon on BetUS TV, with Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells as one of the guests on the premiere episode. BetUS streams live on the gaming company's website and X account.

The program will focus on NFL betting and will preview games, break down the head-to-head opponents and use data-backed statistics.

Her column will offer analysis on upcoming games.

"I've spent 20 years chasing the stories everyone's talking about. Now I get to tell them my way," Russini, 43, said in a video announcing the show. "Welcome to The Russini Report. Every week I'll bring you what I'm hearing around the league, why it matters and what happens next. I'll have guests. I'm going to have opinions. And I'm going to have a lot of fun."

Russini, who was previously an NFL insider for ESPN and The Athletic, resigned from the latter in April after the New York Post published photos of her and New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel hugging and holding hands while together at a resort in Sedona, Ariz.

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They initially stated that their relationship was platonic but Russini decided to resign after The Athletic began an investigation into the matter when additional photos from March 2020 of the pair appearing to share a kiss at a New York bar were released.

The Athletic finished its investigation in September, stating that Russini "should have disclosed to The Athletic the nature of her relationship with Vrabel to allow editors to assess the kinds of stories on which she should have been working."

BetUS is an offshore sportsbook based in Costa Rica and licensed and regulated by the government of Curacao, according the BetUS website. Multiple U.S. states have issued cease-and-desist orders against BetUS because of its lack of a U.S. license and regulations.

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The NFL has not said whether Russini will be a credentialed member of the media at league events going forward.