Donald Trump threatens to take away FIFA World Cup hosting rights from ‘dangerous’ American cities: ‘We’ll move it if…'

USA president Donald Trump spoke about relocating some of the venues for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup set to be hosted in North America, warning that cities governed by ‘radical left lunatics’ would first need to be made safe in order to allow them to host matches at next year’s marquee tournament. Donald Trump poses with the FIFA World Cup trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino.(AFP)

American policy has become a focus in the football world in recent months, as President Trump was in attendance at the final of the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup final, hosted in New Jersey earlier this year, and presented the trophy to victors Chelsea FC.

With 11 American cities set to host next year’s World Cup, alongside three Mexican and two Canadian cities, Trump was faced with the question of certain cities with Democratic Party-dominated governments being used as venues. In particular, the cities of San Francisco and Seattle were mentioned.

“Well, that’s an interesting question,” said Trump to reporters in the Oval Office. “But we’re going to make sure they’re safe. They’re run by radical left lunatics who don’t know what they’re doing.”

"It will be safe for the World Cup. If I think it isn't safe, we'll move it into a different city,” warned the American president. “As you probably know, we’re going into Memphis and we’re going into some other cities. Very soon we’re going into Chicago. It will be safe for the World Cup.”

Trump’s quote is a reference to federal troops being stationed in certain cities with the pretext of curbing crime, but has been widely criticised for what is being seen as an authoritarian decision by his government. Moreover, the cities of Memphis and Chicago are not hosting any World Cup matches as is, with the major market of Chicago also pulling out of the running earlier this year.

Trump holds sway over FIFA prez Infantino

“If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup ... because they’re playing in so many cities, we won’t allow it,” warned Trump. “We’ll move it around a little bit. But I hope that’s not going to happen.”

The American president doesn’t necessarily hold the jurisdiction to decide where the matches will be hosted within the country, with FIFA’s contract for the World Cup being made on a more molecular level after the federal government’s agreement in 2017 to host this coming World Cup. However, Trump’s threats do have some substance in that he has formed a close relationship with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who has undertaken a series of media interactions alongside the American president, and could play a role should the tournament be moved last minute.

Of the 11 American venues, five are being played in Republican-led states. However, only two are being played in cities with Republican mayors in charge, those being Miami and Dallas: all other cities have Democratic mayors in place.