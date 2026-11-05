Warriors coach Steve Kerr mocks Trump's $5,000 pledge after Democrats secure midterm victories

Following a decisive Democratic victory in the House and Senate, the Warriors coach addressed the subject while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, humorously suggesting that he had been looking forward to receiving the promised money.

Kerr appeared surprised that reporters did not raise the midterm election results during Wednesday's media session. As he wrapped up the press conference, the Warriors coach brought up the subject himself, remarking, “What, no questions on the election? I’m surprised."

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr jokingly expressed disappointment over missing out on the $5,000 payment that President Donald Trump had promised to every American adult if Republicans managed to retain control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

“I’m just disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check we were all going to get,” Kerr added.

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Kerr made the remarks less than a day after the election, continuing his longstanding willingness to speak out on political and social matters.

He continued, ““I already spent it, in fact. And I was so excited and sure about it that I spent it already. So now I’m gonna have to figure something out.”

Trump's payment promise hinged on GOP victories The comments came in the wake of Trump's campaign promise to provide every adult US citizen with a $5,000 payment, provided Republicans succeeded in retaining control of both the House and Senate.

Trump had described the proposed payout as a dividend that would be financed through revenue generated by tariffs and economic growth.

However, the proposed payments never secured congressional approval, while the question of how the government would finance the initiative remained unresolved.

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Since Trump had made the promised payout conditional on Republicans holding onto their majorities in Congress, the election outcome provided a timely opening for Kerr's post-election joke.

Kerr's history of political commentary The Warriors head coach has been an outspoken critic of Trump on several occasions, though he chose a more lighthearted approach with his latest comments rather than delivering an extended political critique.

Kerr had also publicly backed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race.

Had the election results favored Republicans, Kerr might have had a very different reaction. Instead, the Warriors coach appeared to be in a lighthearted mood on Wednesday, using humor and jokes while addressing the subject.