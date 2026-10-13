Why is Jim Ross back in hospital? WWE Hall of Famer shares photo, sparks concern among fans

Ross, popularly known as “JR,” shared the update on X on Monday.

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) commentator Jim Ross has revealed that he is back in hospital, prompting an outpouring of support from wrestling fans.

Alongside a photo from his hospital bed, he wrote, “Back in the hospital due to low oxygen. Weighed 198. Need a break."

Ross has faced several health challenges in recent years, including brain surgery, cancer diagnoses and lengthy hospital stays.

Fans began sending well wishes shortly after his post. Television host Rich Koz, best known as Svengoolie, wrote on X, “Sending best wishes, JR. You continue to be a fighter!”

Another fan wrote, “Low oxygen can’t keep JR down. He’s about to hulk-up."

Some fans also praised Ross for inspiring generations of wrestling fans and wished him a speedy recovery. One X user wrote, “We are all truly rooting for your good health @JRsBBQ . Your voice and contributions to wrestling is what made a lot of us of our generation fall in love with it. And even at times you have stepped back or lessened your presence, that role and that importance has never diminished.”

Ross has not shared additional details about the cause of his low oxygen levels or how long he is expected to remain hospitalized.

Also read: Jim Ross not dead. Fact checking viral claims about WWE commentator

Long battle with health issues The latest hospitalization comes only weeks after Ross underwent brain surgery.

In August, the veteran commentator confirmed he would have a shunt inserted into his brain to treat normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition caused by excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulating in the brain. Before the procedure, Ross said he was ready to move forward with the surgery despite never having undergone brain surgery before.

“I don’t want to say I’m looking forward to it, but I guess I really am to get to that point and get it over with,” Ross said on an episode of his Grilling JR podcast.

The surgery followed another lengthy hospital stay. Before being discharged, Ross told fans he had spent more than 30 days in hospital.

“Heading home tomorrow! Over 30 days in the hospital come to a grateful end. Count your blessings daily,” he wrote on X at the time.

Ross also acknowledged that his contract with AEW was nearing its end and admitted he may have already called his final wrestling match. However, he expressed hope of returning to work and attending AEW’s All In event at Wembley Stadium if his recovery allowed.

Wrestling icon remains optimistic Ross remains one of the most recognizable voices in professional wrestling.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 after decades behind the commentary desk. In 2019, he joined AEW as lead commentator and senior adviser, helping launch the promotion during its early years.

His health struggles have continued for several years. Ross was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy in 1994, skin cancer in 2021 and colon cancer in 2025. Earlier this year, he also revealed he suffered a serious fall at home and remained on the floor for nearly five hours before receiving help.