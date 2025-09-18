Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills? What we know
After Tyreek Hill underwent an oblique and a calf injury last month, doubts remained on whether he will make an appearance this season. Here's what we know.
The Miami Dolphins are preparing to take on the Buffalo Bills in their next season outing on Thursday, September 18. After their star receiver, Tyreek Hill, underwent a concerning oblique and calf injury last month, doubts remained on whether he will be making an appearance this season.
Will Tyreek Hill play in Week 3?
Since Hill hasn’t made an appearance on the Dolphins’ injury list this week, he is expected to make an appearance during Thursday Night Football. In addition to playing, he may even be slated to play a bigger role if Jaylen Wright is unable to play due to his knee injury. Needless to say, the team needs all hands on deck as they reel from having lost both games played so far in this season.
This season, Hill scored a team-best record of 149 yards receiving (74.5 per game) via 10 catches (13 targets). Here are his week-by-week game logs, as reported by USA Today:
Week 1 at Colts: 6 TAR, 4 REC, 40 YDS, 0 TD
Week 2 vs. Patriots: 7 TAR, 6 REC, 109 YDS, 0 TD
Dolphins’ injured receivers
As per the official Dolphins website, here is the list of the team’s injured receivers:
MALIK WASHINGTON
Wide receiver
INJURY: Thumb
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Not listed
JAYLEN WADDLE
Wide receiver
INJURY: Shoulder
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Questionable
DARREN WALLER
Tight end
INJURY: Hip
LATEST UPDATE: Limited participation in practice
GAME STATUS: Out
JAYLEN WRIGHT
Running back
INJURY: Knee
LATEST UPDATE: Full participation
GAME STATUS: Not listed
The game is scheduled to happen at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York at 8:15 PM ET and will be available to stream on Prime Video and NFL+. It can also be livestreamed on FUBO, although regional restrictions may apply.
– With inputs from Stuti Gupta