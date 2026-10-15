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Vishvajit More clinches India’s first Greco-Roman silver at Under-23 World Wrestling Championships

He came agonisingly close to gold, losing 12–13 to Georgia’s Koba Karumidze in a nail-biting final.

Updated on: Oct 15, 2026, 13:54:27 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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India won a historic silver medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, with Vishvajit Ramchandra More finishing second in the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman category. More became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to reach the tournament final.

Vishvajit More brings India more glory
Vishvajit More brings India more glory

He came agonisingly close to gold, losing 12–13 to Georgia’s Koba Karumidze in a nail-biting final to take silver.

In women’s wrestling, India put two athletes into the semifinals scheduled for tomorrow, with both Vaishnavi Patil (65 kg) and Amruta Pujari (72 kg) winning their earlier rounds.

India remains in the hunt for another medal as K. Komal (59 kg) qualified for the bronze medal match. In the 68 kg division, Mansi Lather exited the tournament after a narrow 9–10 loss to Laura Godino in the quarterfinals.

More to follow…

  • HT Sports Desk
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    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More

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Home/Sports/Vishvajit More Clinches India’s First Greco-Roman Silver At Under-23 World Wrestling Championships
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