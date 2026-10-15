India won a historic silver medal at the U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, with Vishvajit Ramchandra More finishing second in the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman category. More became the first Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to reach the tournament final.
He came agonisingly close to gold, losing 12–13 to Georgia’s Koba Karumidze in a nail-biting final to take silver.
In women’s wrestling, India put two athletes into the semifinals scheduled for tomorrow, with both Vaishnavi Patil (65 kg) and Amruta Pujari (72 kg) winning their earlier rounds.
India remains in the hunt for another medal as K. Komal (59 kg) qualified for the bronze medal match. In the 68 kg division, Mansi Lather exited the tournament after a narrow 9–10 loss to Laura Godino in the quarterfinals.
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Home/Sports/Vishvajit More Clinches India’s First Greco-Roman Silver At Under-23 World Wrestling Championships