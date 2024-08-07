Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 2: Deals on microwaves and chimneys with up to 76% discount on top options

Day 2 of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale 2024 is here, and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your kitchen! Are you ready to enhance your cooking experience with fantastic deals on microwaves and chimneys? This is your chance to save big with discounts of up to 76% on top kitchen appliances. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Day 2 brings unbeatable offers on microwaves and chimneys

The Amazon Sale (Aug 2024) is offering unbeatable Amazon deals and Amazon discounts on essential kitchen equipment. Whether you’re looking for a new microwave to speed up meal prep or a powerful chimney to keep your kitchen smoke-free, these Amazon offers won’t last long. With such significant savings, now is the ideal moment to grab high-quality appliances at a fraction of the cost.

Explore the selection today and make the most of the Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 before these offers disappear. Shop now and transform your kitchen with the best deals of the year!

Grab microwaves from the biggest brands at up to 41% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

Convection microwaves: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 32 L Convection Microwave Oven now featured in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 at a 41% discount. This versatile appliance is perfect for baking, grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. The microwave offers a spacious 32L capacity, ideal for families, and comes with a free 1-year extended warranty. Key features include a user-friendly Touch & Dial control, a Child Safety Lock, and multiple cooking modes.

Check out more convection microwave ovens on Amazon Sale 2024

Solo microwave deals: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven

Enhance your kitchen with the IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven now available at a 26% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Perfect for reheating, melting, and cooking, this 24L microwave is suitable for families of 5 to 6 members. It features 69 auto-cook recipes, including Indian and Continental dishes, and offers convenient functions like multi-stage cooking, quick reheat, and a child safety lock.

Check out more solo microwave ovens on Amazon Sale 2024

Grill microwaves: Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024

Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven

Upgrade your kitchen with the Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven available at a 26% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This versatile microwave features 38 auto cook menus, including 26 Indian options, perfect for all your cooking needs. With 1000W grill power and 800W microwave power, it ensures efficient and delicious results. Don't miss out on these amazing Amazon Deals to enhance your cooking experience!

Check out more grill microwave ovens on Amazon Sale 2024

More deals and Amazon offers on microwaves

Grab chimneys from the biggest brands at up to 76% discount on Amazon Sale 2024

Amazon Sale 2024 on chimneys from Faber

Faber 60 cm,3 way suction,1095 m3/hr chimney

Check out the Faber 60 cm 3-Way Suction Chimney and 3-Jar Mixer Grinder combo, available with a massive 71% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This sleek black chimney features a powerful 1095 m³/hr suction capacity, ideal for large kitchens and heavy cooking. Equipped with a push-button control and a 3-layer baffle filter, it ensures efficient smoke and grease removal. The combo includes a mixer grinder, perfect for versatile kitchen tasks.

More chimney deals on Amazon from Faber

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale on chimneys from Elica

Transform your kitchen with the Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney, now available with a 59% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This chimney features an advanced motion sensor and touch controls for easy operation, while its powerful suction capacity ensures a clean cooking environment. The autoclean function uses a heating pad to remove oil particles, which are collected in an easy-to-clean oil collector.

More chimney sale deals 2024 on Amazon from Elica

Amazon Independence Day Sale 2024 on chimneys from Hindware



Hindware Smart Appliances Kyra Plus wall mounted kitchen chimney

The Hindware Smart Appliances Kyra Plus wall-mounted kitchen chimney is available at an impressive 67% discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. This chimney boasts a powerful 1150 m³/hr suction capacity and baffle filters for efficient smoke and grease removal. It features touch control and motion sensor technology for easy operation, even with messy hands. The auto-clean function ensures low maintenance and high performance.

More chimney sale deals 2024 on Amazon from Hindware

Some more unmissable deals and Amazon offers on biggest chimney brands

FAQs on chimneys and microwaves on Amazon Sale 2024 1. What are the benefits of buying a kitchen chimney during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024? The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024 offers significant discounts on a wide range of kitchen chimneys, including up to 71% off on select models. You can also take advantage of no-cost EMI options, bank offers, and cashback deals.

2. Which microwave oven models are on sale during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024? Several top-rated microwave ovens are available at discounted prices during the sale. Notable models include the Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven, IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven, and Panasonic 20L Grill Microwave Oven, among others.

3. How do I choose the right chimney for my kitchen? When selecting a chimney, consider the size of your kitchen, the type of cooking you do, and the chimney's suction power. For instance, the Elica 60 cm Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with a suction power of 1350 m³/hr is ideal for larger kitchens and heavy cooking. Features like auto-clean, touch control, and motion sensors can also enhance usability and maintenance

4. What features should I look for in a microwave oven? Key features to look for in a microwave oven include capacity, power, cooking modes, and special functions like auto-cook menus. For example, the Samsung 32L Convection Microwave Oven offers various cooking modes, preheat functions, and a child safety lock. The IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven comes with 69 auto-cook menus, making it versatile for different cooking needs.

5. Are there any special warranties or after-sales services available during the sale? Yes, many products come with extended warranties and comprehensive after-sales services during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2024. Be sure to check the warranty details and after-sales service options for each product before purchasing.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.