    Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026: Unmissable deals on ovens from LG, Samsung, IFB and more

    Amazon Sale is the best chance for you to upgrade your kitchen appliances with top deals on microwave ovens.

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:00 PM IST
    By Amit Rahi
    FAQs

    Samsung 28 L Slim Fry, Sensor Cook and Multi Spit Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5145VR/TL, Black and Pattern, 10 Yr warranty, Gift for Every Occasion)View Details...

    ₹17,590

    LG 28 L Charcoal Convection Healthy Microwave Oven (MJ2887BIUM, Black, Healthy Heart Recipes, Diet Fry, Pasteurized Milk, 360° Motorised Rotisserie & 10 Years of warranty on Charcoal Heater)View Details...

    ₹16,490

    Panasonic 23 Litres Convection Microwave Oven (360° Heat Wrap, Nn-Ct35Mbfdg, Black Floral),800 WattsView Details...

    ₹11,189

    Haier 20L Grill Microwave Oven (HIL2002GSPB, Quartz Heater, Combination cooking, Curveceous Glass, Steam Clean)View Details...

    ₹6,790

    Haier Vogue 20L Blueberry Solo Microwave Oven with Auto Cook Menus I Digital DisplayView Details...

    Microwave ovens have become an essential part of Indian kitchens, helping save time while handling everything from reheating to full meals. Brands like LG, Samsung, IFB, Haier, Godrej and Panasonic offer models that suit different cooking habits, family sizes and kitchen spaces.

    Trusted microwave brands bring smarter and faster cooking into everyday homes.

    With a wide range of solo, grill and convection microwave ovens available, buyers can choose models that support baking, grilling and Indian cooking presets. This variety makes it easier to find a microwave that fits daily needs without compromising on quality or durability.

    Top deals

    Up to 32% off on LG ovens during Amazon Sale 2026

    LG ovens are known for reliable performance, even heating, and user friendly controls that suit everyday cooking needs. They work well for grilling, baking, and reheating across different household sizes.

    With discounts of up to 32% during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, LG ovens become a practical upgrade for kitchens seeking trusted brand quality at a more approachable price point.

    Grab up to 22% off on Samsung ovens during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    Samsung ovens focus on sleek design, consistent cooking results, and intuitive operation. They fit well into modern kitchens and support a wide range of cooking styles for daily meals.

    Now available at a discount during the Amazon Sale 2026, Samsung ovens offer a chance to bring premium aesthetics and dependable performance home at reduced pricing.

    Panasonic ovens at up to 28% off during Amazon Sale 2026

    Panasonic ovens are appreciated for efficient heating technology and durable build quality. They are suitable for users who value precision cooking and long term reliability.

    With discounts reaching 28% in the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Panasonic ovens provide solid value, especially for households looking to balance performance with energy conscious usage.

    IFB ovens at up to 32% off during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    IFB ovens are designed with versatile cooking modes and consistent temperature control, making them suitable for baking enthusiasts and regular home cooks alike.

    Available at up to 32% off during the Amazon Sale 2026, IFB ovens become more accessible, offering dependable functionality and practical features at a reduced overall cost.

    Haier ovens at up to 42% off during Amazon Sale 2026

    Haier ovens focus on simplicity, efficient operation, and compact designs that fit well in smaller kitchens. They are ideal for users seeking straightforward cooking solutions.

    With discounts going up to 42% during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Haier ovens stand out as value driven options for buyers prioritising affordability and everyday usability.

    Up to 42% off on Godrej ovens during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026

    Godrej ovens combine trusted brand reliability with practical cooking features suitable for Indian households. They are built to handle daily usage with ease and consistency.

    Now offered at up to 42% off in the Amazon Sale 2026, Godrej ovens deliver strong value, making them an attractive choice for budget focused kitchen upgrades.

    FAQs on Unmissable deals on ovens
    The article focuses on microwave ovens from LG, Samsung, IFB, Haier, Godrej and Panasonic.
    Yes, convection models handle baking and grilling effectively when used with proper settings and accessories.
    Many models include Indian auto-cook menus designed for common dishes and snacks.
    Most countertop microwave ovens need minimal setup and can be used soon after placement.
    Households seeking faster cooking, better versatility and improved kitchen efficiency will benefit from an upgrade.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/Amazon Great Republic Days Sale 2026: Unmissable Deals On Ovens From LG, Samsung, IFB And More
