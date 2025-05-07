Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tomorrow! Save BIG on the best inverter batteries with up to 50% off on top brands
May 07, 2025 06:30 PM IST
Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers top deals on the best inverter batteries from leading brands. The Great Summer Sale ends tomorrow, so explore and buy NOW!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue View Details
|
₹24,999
|
|
|
Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT170 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 60M (30 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details
|
₹20,822
|
|
|
Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery) View Details
|
₹16,798
|
|
|
Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + Gtt270 Tall Tubular 230Ah Battery With 72 Months(42 Foc + 30 Pro-Rata)Warranty For Home Appliances,Blue View Details
|
₹26,707
|
|
|
Tata Green Inverter & Battery Combo (Switch ON Pure Sine Wave 850VA/12V Inverter INTT1800 150AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery) for Home and Office View Details
|
₹19,899
|
|
|
Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details
|
₹13,549
|
|
|
Luminous Ultra Charge UCTT-28066 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 250 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 66 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹22,998
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | 48 Months Warranty (RC18000 PRO/150Ah/48 Months Warranty *) View Details
|
₹13,795
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹14,799
|
|
|
Luminous ILTT 18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops View Details
|
₹14,399
|
|
|
Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹20,399
|
|
|
Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details
|
₹14,935
|
|
|
Genus 150AH Inverter Battery GTT175 Hallabol Tall Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Best Choice for Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Genus Hallabol XPT210 Tall Tubular 200Ah Inverter Battery with 36 Months Warranty for Home Office & Shops View Details
|
₹16,911
|
|
|
Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow View Details
|
₹15,799
|
|
|
OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Robust & Compact Design | Extra Backup (XBD Technology) | 48 Months Total Warranty View Details
|
₹9,960
|
|
|
OKAYA PRO Power OPTT24060 210Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 60 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹17,730
|
|
|
OKAYA PRO Power OPTT19054 160Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 54 Months Warranty View Details
|
₹13,330
|
|
|
OKAYA PRO Power OPJT18060 150Ah Inverter Battery with Advanced Tubular Technology for Home, Office & Shops | Longer Life & Extra Backup | Jumbo Tubular | 60 Months Total Warranty View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Livguard | Recyclable Inverter Battery for Small Office, Home and Small Shop | INVERTUFF | IT 1636 STJ, 160Ah | Long Life Battery | Jumbo Tubular Inverter Battery View Details
|
₹13,259
|
|
|
Livguard IT 1348ST |Short Tubular Inverter Battery |135 Ah |48 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details
|
₹10,500
|
|
|
Livguard | Recyclable Inverter Battery for Small Office, Home and Small Shop | INVERTUFF | IT 2360TT, 230Ah | Long Life Battery | Tall Tubular Inverter Battery View Details
|
₹21,899
|
|
