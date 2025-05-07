Menu Explore
Amazon Great Summer Sale Ends Tomorrow! Save BIG on the best inverter batteries with up to 50% off on top brands

ByIqbal
May 07, 2025 06:30 PM IST

Amazon Summer Sale 2025 offers top deals on the best inverter batteries from leading brands. The Great Summer Sale ends tomorrow, so explore and buy NOW!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo with Trolley for Home, Office & Shops (Zelio+ 1100 Pure Sine Wave Inverter, RC 25000 200 Ah Tall Tubular Battery) - Blue View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Inverter with Battery Combo (Inverter: Challenger 1100 / Pure Sine Wave / 825VA / 12V / 2 Years Warranty || Battery: GTT170 / TT Battery / 150Ah / 60M (30 + 30) Warranty, Best for Home & Office View Details checkDetails

₹20,822

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Inverter & Battery Combo for Home,Office & Shops|Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter with RC18000ST PRO Short Tubular 150Ah Battery |Warranty: 36 month(Inverter)&48month(Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹16,798

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Inverter Battery Combo-Winner 1200 Pure Sine Wave 900Va/12V Inverter 3 Years Warranty + Gtt270 Tall Tubular 230Ah Battery With 72 Months(42 Foc + 30 Pro-Rata)Warranty For Home Appliances,Blue View Details checkDetails

₹26,707

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tata Green Inverter & Battery Combo (Switch ON Pure Sine Wave 850VA/12V Inverter INTT1800 150AH Tall Tubular Inverter Battery) for Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹19,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Red Charge RC 18000 150 Ah, Recyclable Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops (Blue & White) View Details checkDetails

₹13,549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Ultra Charge UCTT-28066 Battery for Home, Office & Shops | 250 Ah Tall Tubular | Easy Installation | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | with 66 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹22,998

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Red Charge Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | 48 Months Warranty (RC18000 PRO/150Ah/48 Months Warranty *) View Details checkDetails

₹13,795

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Shakti Charge SC18060 150Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹14,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous ILTT 18060 150Ah Tall Tubular Plate Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹14,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Luminous Tall Tubular Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Inverlast ILTT 26060 220Ah | Durable and Reliable Inverter Battery | Minimum Maintenance | Easy Installation | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹20,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus 165Ah Inverter Battery - Gtt200 Hallabol Tall Tubular With 72-Month Warranty - Best Choice For Big Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹14,935

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus 150AH Inverter Battery GTT175 Hallabol Tall Tubular with 60-Month Warranty - Best Choice for Home, Office & Shops - Recyclable View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Hallabol XPT210 Tall Tubular 200Ah Inverter Battery with 36 Months Warranty for Home Office & Shops View Details checkDetails

₹16,911

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Genus Invoshakti Solar Tubular Battery 150 AH Capacity at C10 Rating Best Suitable for Solar Applications at Home Office & Shops 60 Months Warranty, Black & Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹15,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OKAYA PowerON OPSJT17048 140Ah Super Jumbo Tubular Advanced Battery for Home, Office & Shops | Robust & Compact Design | Extra Backup (XBD Technology) | 48 Months Total Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹9,960

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OKAYA PRO Power OPTT24060 210Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 60 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹17,730

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OKAYA PRO Power OPTT19054 160Ah Tall Tubular Inverter Battery for Home, Office & Shops with Certified Extra Backup | Spillage Free & Low Maintenance Design | 54 Months Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹13,330

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OKAYA PRO Power OPJT18060 150Ah Inverter Battery with Advanced Tubular Technology for Home, Office & Shops | Longer Life & Extra Backup | Jumbo Tubular | 60 Months Total Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livguard | Recyclable Inverter Battery for Small Office, Home and Small Shop | INVERTUFF | IT 1636 STJ, 160Ah | Long Life Battery | Jumbo Tubular Inverter Battery View Details checkDetails

₹13,259

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livguard IT 1348ST |Short Tubular Inverter Battery |135 Ah |48 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop View Details checkDetails

₹10,500

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Livguard | Recyclable Inverter Battery for Small Office, Home and Small Shop | INVERTUFF | IT 2360TT, 230Ah | Long Life Battery | Tall Tubular Inverter Battery View Details checkDetails

₹21,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

Power cuts during summer can be a real hassle, especially when fans and appliances stop working. A good inverter battery ensures your home stays powered and comfortable at all times. The Amazon Summer Sale 2025 ends tomorrow, and it is the perfect reason to pick up a high-performance inverter battery at a discounted price. Top brands like Luminous, Genus, Livguard, and OKAYA are offering great deals, making it easier to find a battery that fits your needs. These batteries come with advanced features like fast charging, longer backup time, and low maintenance. 

Last day of Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Top Deals on the best inverter batteries
Last day of Amazon Summer Sale 2025: Top Deals on the best inverter batteries

Built to handle Indian power conditions, they provide stable and reliable support for all kinds of households. From running lights and fans to keeping your devices charged, a dependable inverter battery is a smart investment. The sale makes it even more worthwhile. Explore the best deals and bring home the best inverter battery to enjoy peace of mind during every power outage this summer and enjoy BIG savings with the Amazon Sale 2025.  

Best Luminous inverter battery at up to 30% off: Amazon Summer Sale 2025

The Luminous inverter battery is a trusted choice for Indian households. Known for its deep-cycle design and long service life, it works seamlessly with most inverters, especially during extended power cuts. Its rugged tubular plate technology enhances battery life, while the fast-charging capability ensures you're always ready for an outage. 

During the Amazon Sale 2025, the Luminous inverter battery is expected to be available at a discounted price, making it a smart investment for the season. Its low maintenance and excellent build make it easily among the best inverter battery options. Perfect for those who want performance without the hassle, this battery is built to handle Indian conditions with ease. Don't miss your chance to upgrade your home backup system during the sale.

Best Genus inverter battery at up to 50% off: Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Genus is steadily earning its place as a top performer in the inverter battery category. Built for Indian power conditions, Genus batteries come with a reliable tubular plate structure, designed to handle high-charge cycles and frequent outages. What makes it stand out is the intelligent design that ensures quicker charging and longer power backup. Ideal for both urban and semi-urban homes, the Genus inverter battery is durable, leak-resistant, and has a superior acid volume that extends performance life. 

If you're planning to shop during the Amazon Sale 2025, this might be the perfect opportunity to grab one of the best inverter battery models at a value price. Designed with a focus on long-term efficiency, the Genus battery is great for users who want a worry-free power solution. From fans to routers, it keeps your home running smoothly without compromise. A dependable option for everyday use, it ticks all the right boxes in performance and durability.

Best OKAYA inverter battery at up to 45% off: Amazon Summer Sale 2025

Choose OKAYA if you value a no-nonsense, high-performance battery that lives up to its name. This Amazon sale 2025 might just be the right time to bring one home. What sets OKAYA apart is its attention to safety and power efficiency, making it a top contender among the best inverter battery options. With long service life, consistent output, and resistance to voltage fluctuations, OKAYA batteries are engineered to thrive in tough Indian conditions. 

They support most inverter brands and deliver a worry-free experience through power cuts. OKAYA has long been associated with dependable battery solutions, and its inverter batteries are no exception. Built with tall tubular technology, these batteries offer excellent charge acceptance and long backup durations. The low-maintenance design and robust build make them suitable for high-load applications at home or small businesses.

Best Livguard inverter battery at up to 45% off: Amazon Summer Sale 2025

For users seeking a modern, efficient battery that’s easy to manage and delivers on its promises, Livguard is a smart pick. With the Amazon Sale 2025, you can get your hands on one of the best inverter battery options in India at a deal that saves you more. Designed using advanced tall tubular technology, Livguard batteries offer high-capacity performance and faster charging cycles. 

This brand is gaining popularity for delivering a balance of power, longevity, and affordability. It’s built to handle heavy loads and long backup hours, making it ideal for homes with frequent power outages. Its rugged construction and high water retention help reduce maintenance, which is a plus for busy households. If you want a reliable power backup with innovation at its core, consider the Livguard inverter battery.

Best inverter battery

  • How long does an inverter battery last?

    The lifespan of an inverter battery typically ranges from 3 to 5 years, depending on factors like usage, maintenance, and battery type.

  • How do I choose the best inverter battery?

    Consider factors like battery capacity, type (tubular or flat plate), brand reputation, warranty, and your power requirements when selecting the best inverter battery.

  • What is the difference between a tubular and a flat plate battery?

    Tubular batteries offer longer lifespan and better performance, especially in high-heat conditions, while flat plate batteries are more affordable but may not last as long.

  • How often should I maintain my inverter battery?

    Regular maintenance, including checking the water levels and cleaning terminals, should be done every 3 to 6 months to ensure the battery works efficiently.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
