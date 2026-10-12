Amazon TV award winners for 2026: Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi recognised across key TV categories
Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi earn recognition at the 2026 TV awards, with LG, Hisense and Lumio also securing category wins.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXLView Details
₹46,990
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
₹62,990
LG 164 cms (65 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 65NU870BPLA 2026View Details
₹63,998
Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPINView Details
₹35,499
Hisense 215 cm (85 Inches) ULED MiniLED Smart AI TV and World Fastest OS - VIDAA | 144Hz Game Mode | 61W Speakers (Built-in Subwoofer) | 85E8S (Black)View Details
₹1.40L
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
A television is one of those purchases where spending more does not always guarantee the right experience. Some buyers want a screen for movies and sports, others care more about smart features, while many simply want a reliable upgrade without stretching their budget. The 2026 Amazon TV awards offer a useful starting point, with Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and other brands earning recognition in different categories.
If you are planning to buy a new television during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, these awards can help you narrow down your choices. However, it is worth looking beyond the titles and comparing display technology, screen size, software and pricing before making a decision.
Smart TV specs comparison table
|Television
|Screen size
|Display technology
|Operating system
|Samsung Vision AI 2026
|55 inch
|Mini LED 4K
|Tizen
|Sony BRAVIA 2M2
|55 inch
|4K Ultra HD LED
|Google TV
|LG NU87 AI Series
|65 inch
|NanoCell 4K LED
|webOS
|Xiaomi FX Pro
|55 inch
|4K QLED
|Fire TV
|Hisense E8S
|85 inch
|ULED Mini LED
|VIDAA
|Lumio Vision 9
|55 inch
|QD Mini LED 4K
|Google TV
1. Samsung 55 inch (138cm) Mini LED 4K Vision AI 2026 Smart TV | 30W Speakers | 4K Upscaling | Mini-LED HDR | 150+ Channels | 7 Years OS Upgrade | UA55M2EHAULXL
The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV combines a 4K panel with Mini LED backlighting for more precise contrast and detailed visuals. Its 30W speakers, HDR support and 4K upscaling make it suitable for films, sports and everyday streaming. The Tizen operating system brings smart features, while Samsung promises seven years of OS upgrades. Features such as VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode and a 120Hz DLG mode also make it worth considering for casual gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Mini LED backlighting offers improved contrast control.
Seven years of OS upgrades extend software support.
Reason to avoid
DLG 120Hz is not the same as native 120Hz at 4K.
Built-in speakers may not deliver cinematic sound.
2. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
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The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is a 55-inch 4K LED television designed for everyday streaming, films and live television. Its 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO processing and Google TV interface focus on improving picture clarity and making content easier to find. Dolby Atmos support adds another layer to compatible audio, while Apple AirPlay and Chromecast simplify streaming from other devices. With a standard 50Hz panel, it is better suited to everyday entertainment than high-refresh-rate gaming.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Picture processing helps improve lower-resolution content.
Google TV offers a familiar streaming interface.
Reason to avoid
Standard 50Hz panel is less suited to competitive gaming.
Built-in audio may lack deep bass.
3. LG 164 cms (65 inches) NU87 AI Series Nano 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Smart webOS LED TV 65NU870BPLA 2026
The LG NU87 AI Series offers a 65-inch 4K screen for viewers who want a larger display for films, sports and streaming. Its Nano colour technology aims to deliver richer colours, while LG's AI picture processing and 4K upscaling help optimise different types of content. The webOS platform provides access to popular streaming services and smart home features. Its larger screen makes it suitable for spacious living rooms, although you should check the panel's refresh rate and HDMI specifications if gaming is a priority.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Large 65-inch screen suits films and sports.
webOS offers a broad range of streaming apps.
Reason to avoid
Requires more wall or cabinet space than 55-inch models.
Gaming capabilities depend on the exact panel and HDMI specifications.
4. Xiaomi (139 cm) 55 inch Smartchoice FX Pro 4K QLED Smart | HDR10+ | 34W Box Speakers | 120Hz Game Booster | Filmmaker Mode | Fire TV | L55MB-FPIN
The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV combines 4K resolution with quantum dot colour technology for a more vibrant viewing experience. Its 34W speakers, HDR10+ support and Filmmaker Mode make it suitable for streaming films, sports and everyday entertainment. Fire TV provides access to popular apps and Alexa voice controls, while the 120Hz Game Booster mode is designed to improve motion handling in compatible gaming scenarios. It is worth considering if you want a feature-packed television without moving to a premium Mini LED model.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
QLED display offers vibrant colours.
Fire TV and 34W speakers make it a versatile entertainment option.
Reason to avoid
DLG 120Hz is not native 120Hz 4K output.
Picture contrast may not match a good Mini LED television.
5. Hisense 215 cm (85 Inches) ULED MiniLED Smart AI TV and World Fastest OS - VIDAA | 144Hz Game Mode | 61W Speakers (Built-in Subwoofer) | 85E8S (Black)
The Hisense E8S is built for a large-screen home entertainment setup, with an 85-inch ULED Mini LED panel and a 144Hz gaming mode. Mini LED backlighting aims to improve contrast and brightness control, while the high-refresh-rate mode makes it attractive for compatible gaming PCs and consoles. Its 61W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer should provide fuller sound than many standard television speakers. VIDAA handles streaming and smart features, making this a serious option for a dedicated home cinema or gaming room.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Huge 85-inch display suits immersive viewing.
144Hz gaming mode and built-in subwoofer are useful additions.
Reason to avoid
Requires substantial room and installation space.
Large screen and advanced features can make it expensive.
6. Lumio Vision 9 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QD-MiniLED Google TV EPIC1-ADSG
The Lumio Vision 9 combines quantum dot colour technology with Mini LED backlighting to deliver a more premium picture experience than a conventional LED television. Its 4K panel, advertised peak brightness of 900 nits and local dimming aim to improve HDR highlights and dark-scene contrast. Google TV provides access to streaming apps, while the quad-speaker system supports Dolby Atmos. With 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, it also has a generous hardware foundation for a smart TV, although the exact 2026 variant's gaming specifications should be verified.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Mini LED backlighting and quantum dots target better HDR picture quality.
Google TV and generous internal storage support streaming.
Reason to avoid
Built-in audio may still benefit from a soundbar.
Picture performance depends on local dimming and processing implementation.
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.