Amazon TV award winners for 2026: Samsung, Sony and Xiaomi recognised across key TV categories

The 2026 awards highlight different priorities, from AI powered picture processing to large screen viewing. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less A television is one of those purchases where spending more does not always guarantee the right experience. Some buyers want a screen for movies and sports, others care more about smart features, while many simply want a reliable upgrade without stretching their budget. The 2026 Amazon TV awards offer a useful starting point, with Samsung, Sony, Xiaomi and other brands earning recognition in different categories. If you are planning to buy a new television during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, these awards can help you narrow down your choices. However, it is worth looking beyond the titles and comparing display technology, screen size, software and pricing before making a decision. Smart TV specs comparison table

Television Screen size Display technology Operating system Samsung Vision AI 2026 55 inch Mini LED 4K Tizen Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55 inch 4K Ultra HD LED Google TV LG NU87 AI Series 65 inch NanoCell 4K LED webOS Xiaomi FX Pro 55 inch 4K QLED Fire TV Hisense E8S 85 inch ULED Mini LED VIDAA Lumio Vision 9 55 inch QD Mini LED 4K Google TV

The Samsung 55-inch Mini LED 4K Vision AI TV combines a 4K panel with Mini LED backlighting for more precise contrast and detailed visuals. Its 30W speakers, HDR support and 4K upscaling make it suitable for films, sports and everyday streaming. The Tizen operating system brings smart features, while Samsung promises seven years of OS upgrades. Features such as VRR, Auto Low Latency Mode and a 120Hz DLG mode also make it worth considering for casual gaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K UHD Mini LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR Mini LED HDR, HDR10+ Audio 30W, 2-channel speakers Operating system Tizen OS with Vision AI features Gaming 120Hz DLG mode, VRR and ALLM Reasons to buy Mini LED backlighting offers improved contrast control. Seven years of OS upgrades extend software support. Reason to avoid DLG 120Hz is not the same as native 120Hz at 4K. Built-in speakers may not deliver cinematic sound.

2. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) Smartchoice BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2 Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Sony BRAVIA 2M2 is a 55-inch 4K LED television designed for everyday streaming, films and live television. Its 4K Processor X1, 4K X-Reality PRO processing and Google TV interface focus on improving picture clarity and making content easier to find. Dolby Atmos support adds another layer to compatible audio, while Apple AirPlay and Chromecast simplify streaming from other devices. With a standard 50Hz panel, it is better suited to everyday entertainment than high-refresh-rate gaming.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Picture processor Sony 4K Processor X1 HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos support Operating system Google TV Reasons to buy Picture processing helps improve lower-resolution content. Google TV offers a familiar streaming interface. Reason to avoid Standard 50Hz panel is less suited to competitive gaming. Built-in audio may lack deep bass.

The LG NU87 AI Series offers a 65-inch 4K screen for viewers who want a larger display for films, sports and streaming. Its Nano colour technology aims to deliver richer colours, while LG's AI picture processing and 4K upscaling help optimise different types of content. The webOS platform provides access to popular streaming services and smart home features. Its larger screen makes it suitable for spacious living rooms, although you should check the panel's refresh rate and HDMI specifications if gaming is a priority.

Specifications Display 65-inch Nano 4K UHD LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Picture processing LG AI picture processing and 4K upscaling Colour technology Nano colour technology Audio Built-in TV speakers; confirm exact output for this variant Operating system webOS Reasons to buy Large 65-inch screen suits films and sports. webOS offers a broad range of streaming apps. Reason to avoid Requires more wall or cabinet space than 55-inch models. Gaming capabilities depend on the exact panel and HDMI specifications.

The Xiaomi FX Pro 55-inch QLED TV combines 4K resolution with quantum dot colour technology for a more vibrant viewing experience. Its 34W speakers, HDR10+ support and Filmmaker Mode make it suitable for streaming films, sports and everyday entertainment. Fire TV provides access to popular apps and Alexa voice controls, while the 120Hz Game Booster mode is designed to improve motion handling in compatible gaming scenarios. It is worth considering if you want a feature-packed television without moving to a premium Mini LED model.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QLED Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR HDR10+ Audio 34W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS support Operating system Fire TV Gaming 120Hz DLG Game Booster mode Reasons to buy QLED display offers vibrant colours. Fire TV and 34W speakers make it a versatile entertainment option. Reason to avoid DLG 120Hz is not native 120Hz 4K output. Picture contrast may not match a good Mini LED television.

The Hisense E8S is built for a large-screen home entertainment setup, with an 85-inch ULED Mini LED panel and a 144Hz gaming mode. Mini LED backlighting aims to improve contrast and brightness control, while the high-refresh-rate mode makes it attractive for compatible gaming PCs and consoles. Its 61W speaker system with a built-in subwoofer should provide fuller sound than many standard television speakers. VIDAA handles streaming and smart features, making this a serious option for a dedicated home cinema or gaming room.

Specifications Display 85-inch ULED Mini LED Resolution 4K UHD Refresh rate 144Hz gaming mode Audio 61W speakers with built-in subwoofer Operating system VIDAA Gaming High-refresh-rate gaming mode Reasons to buy Huge 85-inch display suits immersive viewing. 144Hz gaming mode and built-in subwoofer are useful additions. Reason to avoid Requires substantial room and installation space. Large screen and advanced features can make it expensive.

The Lumio Vision 9 combines quantum dot colour technology with Mini LED backlighting to deliver a more premium picture experience than a conventional LED television. Its 4K panel, advertised peak brightness of 900 nits and local dimming aim to improve HDR highlights and dark-scene contrast. Google TV provides access to streaming apps, while the quad-speaker system supports Dolby Atmos. With 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, it also has a generous hardware foundation for a smart TV, although the exact 2026 variant's gaming specifications should be verified.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K QD-Mini LED Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels Brightness Up to 900 nits advertised peak brightness Audio Quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support Operating system Google TV Memory and storage 3GB RAM and 32GB storage Reasons to buy Mini LED backlighting and quantum dots target better HDR picture quality. Google TV and generous internal storage support streaming. Reason to avoid Built-in audio may still benefit from a soundbar. Picture performance depends on local dimming and processing implementation.

FAQs Which brand won the Most Popular TV of the Year award in 2026? Samsung received the Most Popular TV of the Year award for its 55 inch Mini LED Vision AI television. Which television won the Most Trusted TV of the Year award? Sony's 55 inch BRAVIA 2 (M2) 4K Ultra HD television received the recognition. Which brand won the value for money TV award? Xiaomi's 55 inch FX Pro QLED Fire TV was recognised in the value for money category. Which brand won the AI Champion TV of the Year award? LG received the award for its 65 inch NU87 Nano 4K Ultra HD television. Are the award winning TVs worth considering during the Amazon sale? Yes, they are worth comparing, but check the current price, screen size, features and warranty before making a purchase.