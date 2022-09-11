Google developing a feature to reduce background noise during phone calls: Reports

To improve quality of phone calls, Google is reportedly developing a feature for smartphones that are powered by the tech giant's Android13 QPR1 Beta operating system (OS). The option, according to these reports, is called ‘Clear Calling’ and will reduce background noises during calls.

Google's ‘Clear Calling’ feature

This option was first spotted by Twitter user Mishaal Rahman, who, as per his profile on the social media platform, is a senior technical editor for Esper, a cloud platform for Android fleet management.

On September 9, Rahman put out a tweet, mentioning what he said were some of the features of Clear Calling. Rahman wrote that the service works for most mobile networks but not Wi-Fi calling, adding that content from the calls is not sent to Google.

Google is working on a feature called "clear calling" that will reduce background noises during calls. It works "for most mobile networks" but it's "not available for Wi-Fi calling." Contents from your calls are "not sent to Google." — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

Also, to give a first look, he manually enabled Clear Calling's settings.

Manually enabled "Clear Calling" settings. Don't want to bother testing it, but here's a first look! pic.twitter.com/JUYPxlXiSN — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 8, 2022

The screenshot shows that the feature is available in the ‘Sound & vibration section’ in your device's settings. Once there, just push the ‘Use Clear Calling’ toggle.

When will this option be available?

Reports say that it has already been enabled in Google's Pixel series, as the company applies all latest Android updates to its smartphones first. These further state that the service will also be, ‘very soon’, rolled out for brands such as Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi and Sony.

