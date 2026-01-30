I live in small apartment and these are the 8 chimneys that I found suitable for my compact kitchen
Living in a small apartment made chimney selection tricky. After careful research, I picked 8 compact, powerful chimneys that fit perfectly in small kitchens.
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60, Baffle Filter, Push Button, Black)View Details
Elica 60cm 900 m3/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 5 Years WARR on Motor and 1 Year Comprehensive | STRIP PLUS BF 60 NERO | Black | 3 Speed Push Button Control | Made In IndiaView Details
₹6,599
Best value for moneyINALSA EKON 60cm 1100 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney With Elegant Look|Push Button Control|Efficient Dual LED Lamps & Filterless|5 Year Warranty on Motor ( EKON 60BKFL, Black)View Details
Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney | 60cm |1050 m3/hr| Baffle Filter | 3 Speed Push Button Controls | Powerful Suction | Low Noise| 7 Year Wr | BlackView Details
Whirlpool 60cm 900 m3/hr Cassette Filter Kitchen Chimney with 5 Years WARR on Motor | CLASSIC PLUS CF 60 BK HOOD | Black | 3 Speed Push Button ControlView Details
₹5,590
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Living in a small apartment means every inch of the kitchen matters. From limited counter space to compact cabinets, choosing the right kitchen chimney is not as simple as picking the most powerful model. I faced the same challenge while setting up my own compact kitchen, strong cooking smells, oil fumes, and very little room for bulky appliances.
That’s when I realised a chimney for a small kitchen needs to be more than just powerful. It should be slim, space-saving, easy to maintain, and efficient enough to handle everyday Indian cooking. Noise levels, suction capacity, and installation flexibility also become important factors when space is limited.
After researching, comparing features, and keeping real apartment kitchens in mind, I shortlisted 8 kitchen chimneys that make sense for compact spaces. If you’re dealing with a small kitchen like mine, this list will help you make a smarter choice.
Features comparison of the best chimneys for small apartments
|Chimneys for small apartments
|Size
|Suction Capacity
|Filter Type
|Faber Pluto PB BF 60
|60 cm
|1000 m³/hr
|Baffle Filter
|Elica Strip Plus BF 60 Nero
|60 cm
|900 m³/hr
|Baffle Filter
|Inalsa EKON 60BKFL
|60 cm
|1100 m³/hr
|Filterless
|Wonderchef Power Elite
|60 cm
|1050 m³/hr
|Baffle Filter
|Whirlpool Classic Plus CF 60 BK
|60 cm
|900 m³/hr
|Cassette Filter
|KAFF K-Series KEC 60A
|60 cm
|1450 m³/hr
|Filterless (Auto Clean)
|Faber Hood Venice IN HC SC FL 60
|60 cm
|1200 m³/hr
|Filterless (Auto Clean)
|Glen Hood Kona T-Shape
|60 cm
|1100 m³/hr
|Baffle Filter
Based on specifications, brand reliability, and performance benchmarks, this Faber chimney is a strong choice for small apartments. The 1000 m³/hr suction is well-suited for compact kitchens and everyday Indian cooking. Its baffle filter design handles oil and grease efficiently, while the slim 60 cm size fits neatly above 2–4 burner stoves. Low noise levels and simple push-button controls make it practical for daily use without overcomplicating maintenance.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Efficient suction ideal for small, closed kitchens
Low noise compared to many entry-level chimneys
Reason to avoid
No touch or gesture controls
Not suitable for very heavy cooking or large kitchens
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the chimney offers good quality at this price point with smooth, hassle-free installation. Many are happy with the product and service, noting that suction power is decent and performance meets daily needs, though some felt the installation accessories were slightly expensive.
Why choose this product?
Choose this chimney for its balanced suction, compact size, low noise operation, and trusted Faber build quality—making it a sensible, no-fuss option for small apartment kitchens.
2. Elica 60cm 900 m3/hr Baffle Filter Kitchen Chimney with 5 Years WARR on Motor and 1 Year Comprehensive | STRIP PLUS BF 60 NERO | Black | 3 Speed Push Button Control | Made In India
After comparing suction needs, kitchen size, and long-term reliability, this Elica chimney stands out as a practical option for small apartments. The 900 m³/hr suction is ideal for compact kitchens with regular Indian cooking. Its baffle filter handles grease efficiently, while the pyramid design fits well in limited spaces. Push-button controls keep usage simple, and the strong motor warranty adds confidence for buyers looking for durability without overspending.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reliable suction for small, closed kitchens
Long 5-year motor warranty for peace of mind
Reason to avoid
Slightly noisier at higher speeds
Basic controls without advanced features
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the product looks premium and delivers strong suction with easy-to-clean baffle filters. Many praised the polite technician and precise installation. While installation costs were additional, most felt the charges were transparent, and after months of use, the performance remains fuss-free and reliable.
Why choose this product?
Choose this Elica chimney for its right-sized suction, compact design, strong motor warranty, and easy maintenance, making it a dependable choice for everyday cooking in small apartment kitchens.
From a small-apartment perspective, this INALSA chimney makes sense for buyers wanting higher suction without spending too much. The 1100 m³/hr suction is more than adequate for compact kitchens and slightly heavy Indian cooking. Its filterless design reduces maintenance, which is a big plus for daily use. The pyramid shape offers good coverage over the cooktop, while push-button controls and LED lighting keep things simple, functional, and apartment-friendly.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High suction suitable even for frequent cooking
Filterless design means low maintenance
Reason to avoid
Noise may increase at higher speeds
Design is functional, not premium-looking
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the chimney offers strong suction, low noise, and a sleek, premium look that upgrades the kitchen instantly. Many praised the easy-to-clean filters and quick installation, while a few noted minor noise, oil drip maintenance, and that the pipe is purchased separately.
Why choose this product?
Choose this chimney if you want strong suction, minimal maintenance, and good coverage for a small apartment kitchen—especially if you cook often and want performance without a high price tag.
4. Wonderchef Power Elite Chimney
From a compact-apartment viewpoint, the Wonderchef Power Elite feels like a value-driven yet capable option. Its 1050 m³/hr suction suits small kitchens that see regular Indian cooking, while the baffle filter manages oil and grease effectively. The 60 cm width fits neatly over 2–3 burner stoves, and push-button controls keep operation simple. What stands out is the long motor warranty, which adds confidence for buyers looking for durability at a budget-friendly price.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong suction for small to medium cooking needs
Long motor warranty enhances reliability
Reason to avoid
Basic design without premium features
Limited advanced controls or automation
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the chimney delivers powerful suction that effectively removes smoke and odour, even during heavy cooking. Many praised its quiet operation, sleek design, easy maintenance, smooth installation, and helpful service, calling it excellent value for money and a smart kitchen upgrade.
Why choose this product?
Choose this chimney if you want solid suction, easy maintenance, and an extended motor warranty at an affordable price, making it a practical pick for small apartment kitchens.
For small apartments where space and budget both matter, this Whirlpool chimney is a sensible choice. The 900 m³/hr suction is well-matched for compact kitchens and everyday Indian cooking. Its cassette filter is effective for light to moderate oil usage and is easy to remove and clean. The 60 cm pyramid design fits neatly above 2–4 burner stoves, while push-button controls and trusted Whirlpool reliability make it a safe, no-nonsense option.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Trusted Whirlpool brand with strong service network
Easy-to-clean cassette filter for daily cooking
Reason to avoid
Cassette filter needs regular cleaning
Not ideal for very heavy or oily cooking
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the chimney offers great value for its price, with minimal noise, easy cleaning, and a perfect kitchen fit. Many appreciated the ambient inbuilt light and sleek look, though a few noted that regular cleaning is needed as oil tends to stick to the filters.
Why choose this product?
Choose this chimney if you want dependable performance, easy maintenance, and a well-known brand—making it ideal for small apartment kitchens with light to moderate cooking needs.
For small apartments where efficiency meets technology, the KAFF K-Series KEC 60A is a standout. Its 1450 m³/hr suction is the highest among compact chimneys, perfect for frequent Indian cooking. The filterless auto-clean technology and built-in oil collector make maintenance effortless. Sleek curved glass, matte black finish, and frosted LED lights add modern elegance. Touch and gesture controls ensure effortless operation, making it ideal for small kitchens that need high performance without compromising style or convenience.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Extremely powerful suction for heavy Indian cooking
Auto-clean and filterless design makes maintenance simple
Reason to avoid
Higher price compared to basic compact chimneys
Slightly larger footprint for very small kitchens
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the Kaff chimney impresses with strong suction, efficient smoke and odour removal, and a convenient auto-clean feature. Many praised its premium build, stylish design, and low noise, though some noted higher speeds can be noisy and installation experiences were mixed.
Why choose this product?
Choose the KAFF KEC 60A for its unmatched suction, auto-clean convenience, and modern design—perfect for small apartment kitchens that need efficient smoke removal, minimal maintenance, and style combined.
For small apartments where efficiency, style, and minimal maintenance matter, the Faber Hood Venice 60 cm stands out. Its 1200 m³/hr suction handles regular Indian cooking effortlessly. The filterless design with built-in oil collector and auto-clean feature reduces upkeep, while touch and gesture controls make operation seamless. Curved glass and matte black finish add elegance, fitting compact kitchens perfectly. With a long 8-year motor warranty, this chimney combines performance, convenience, and durability for modern small kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
High suction for effective smoke and odor removal
Auto-clean and filterless design for minimal maintenance
Reason to avoid
Slightly higher noise at max speed (59 dB)
Premium price for small apartment budgets
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers say the Faber chimney delivers good performance with strong suction and stylish design. Many praised the quick, neat, and professional installation service, while others highlighted its overall quality and value for money.
Why choose this product?
Choose this chimney for its high suction, auto-clean convenience, and modern curved design—perfect for small apartment kitchens where style, efficiency, and minimal maintenance are top priorities.
For small apartments, the Glen T-Shape 60 cm chimney is a practical choice. Its 1100 m³/hr suction handles smoke and odor from daily Indian cooking effectively. The stainless steel baffle filter is durable and easy to clean, while push-button controls simplify operation. With a sleek black finish, LED lighting, and a safe FRP body, it fits compact kitchens well. The 7-year motor warranty adds long-term reliability, making it an efficient, low-maintenance solution for apartment kitchens.
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Strong suction for small to medium kitchens
Easy-to-clean baffle filter with low maintenance
Reason to avoid
Slightly noisy at high speeds (58 dB)
Basic design, lacks advanced touch or gesture controls
Why choose this product?
Choose this chimney for its efficient suction, easy maintenance, durable motor, and compact T-shape design—perfect for small apartment kitchens needing reliable smoke and odor removal without extra frills.
What suction capacity is ideal for a small kitchen?
For a small kitchen, a chimney with 900–1200 m³/hr suction is usually sufficient. It effectively removes smoke, oil, and cooking odours from daily Indian cooking without being overpowered or noisy, making it ideal for compact apartments and closed kitchen layouts.
Which chimney design works best in a compact kitchen?
Wall-mounted and slim chimneys work best for small kitchens as they take up minimal space and fit easily between cabinets. Angular or inclined chimneys are also a good option because they save headroom while offering efficient suction and easier access to controls.
Are chimneys noisy in small kitchens?
Noise can feel louder in small kitchens, so choosing a chimney with noise levels under 58 dB is important. Models with BLDC or inverter motors usually operate more quietly, allowing comfortable cooking without constant loud humming or disturbing nearby living spaces.
Factors to consider while buying chimneys for small apartments
Suction capacity: Choose a chimney with 900–1200 m³/hr suction to effectively remove smoke and odours without being excessive for a compact kitchen.
Size and design: Opt for slim, wall-mounted, or inclined chimney designs that fit easily between cabinets and save space in small apartment kitchens.
Noise level: Look for chimneys with noise levels below 58 dB, especially for open kitchens or apartments where sound travels quickly.
Filter type and maintenance: Baffle or filterless chimneys are ideal for small kitchens as they handle Indian cooking well and require less frequent cleaning.
Installation and ducting needs: Check duct length, bends, and outlet placement beforehand to ensure smooth installation without occupying extra kitchen space or affecting suction efficiency.
