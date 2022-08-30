Home / Technology / Jio Haptik collaborates with Microsoft to use Azure for improving Hindi chatbots

Jio Haptik collaborates with Microsoft to use Azure for improving Hindi chatbots

technology
Updated on Aug 30, 2022 10:17 PM IST

The company claims to have facilitated over 2 million conversations on Jio Mobility with 80 per cent reduction in human interventions and 2.5 times increase in localised queries.

Haptik has helped brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalised, conversational experiences across 20 channels.(Representative image. (Getty))
Haptik has helped brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalised, conversational experiences across 20 channels.(Representative image. (Getty))
PTI | , New Delhi

Conversational AI platform Jio Haptik has tied up with Microsoft Azure to improve its existing hindi language chatbots, a joint statement said on Tuesday.

Jio Haptik at present supports conversation in 130 languages.

The company claims to have facilitated over 2 million conversations on Jio Mobility with 80 per cent reduction in human interventions and 2.5 times increase in localised queries.

"Conversational AI needs translation technology that is natural and should be able to understand the meaning behind the sentences, recognise spelling mistakes and process slang, colloquialism, and other forms of improper grammar to respond accurately. This is where other tools lacked, and where our collaboration with Microsoft– and the use of Azure Cognitive Services comes in," Jio Haptik CPO Praful Krishna said in a statement.

He claimed that using the data from Haptik and cognitive models from Microsoft, the team could come up with a highly accurate solution for Hindi -- not only written in Devanagari but also Hindi written in Roman script.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out